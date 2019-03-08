Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio shooting: Fourth man charged with murder

PUBLISHED: 08:58 02 August 2019

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio. Picture: Met Police

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio. Picture: Met Police

Archant

A fourth man has been charged with murdering Kwasi Mensah-Ababio, who was shot in Monks Park last month.

You may also want to watch:

The 26-year-old from Neasden was found slumped on a bench with a gun shot wound to his head.

Rene Montaque, 24, of Edgware, was charged with murder in the early hours of today and will appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court this morning.

Taalib Rowe, 24, from Luton and Alhassan Jalloh, 20, and Karlos Gracia, 22, both of Stonebridge Park have also been charged with Mr Mensah-Ababio's murder.

Most Read

Universal credit: Neasden man with epilepsy told to live on £16 a month by welfare bosses

David George Strong who has been told to live on £16 a month. Picture: Sam Volpe

Mark Warburton on why Toni Leistner has not started in pre-season

Toni Leistner of QPR. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

‘We were outflanked’: Sudbury man wins High Court battle over mosques on either side of his house

Khalid Ikram, won a judicial review against mosques operating on both sides of his house. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

QPR 0 Watford 1: Four things we learned from defeat in final pre-season game

Ryan Manning of Queens Park Rangers (pic: Joe Giddens/PA)

Brent Council approve controversial Willesden student accomodation scheme

Queens Parade, Willesden. Picture: Google

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Universal credit: Neasden man with epilepsy told to live on £16 a month by welfare bosses

David George Strong who has been told to live on £16 a month. Picture: Sam Volpe

Mark Warburton on why Toni Leistner has not started in pre-season

Toni Leistner of QPR. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

‘We were outflanked’: Sudbury man wins High Court battle over mosques on either side of his house

Khalid Ikram, won a judicial review against mosques operating on both sides of his house. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

QPR 0 Watford 1: Four things we learned from defeat in final pre-season game

Ryan Manning of Queens Park Rangers (pic: Joe Giddens/PA)

Brent Council approve controversial Willesden student accomodation scheme

Queens Parade, Willesden. Picture: Google

Latest from the Kilburn Times

QPR season preview: Mark Warburton’s thoughts on squad changes and the upcoming campaign

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio shooting: Fourth man charged with murder

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio. Picture: Met Police

Cricket: Middlesex come up short after Kent duo shine

John Simpson in batting action for Middlesex (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Steve Quashie named new QPR Women’s manager

QPR's Loftus Road. Picture: John Walton/PA

Brondesbury look to put ‘disappointing’ month behind them against Enfield

Sam Smith of Brondesbury. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists