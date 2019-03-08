Kwasi Mensah-Ababio shooting: Fourth man charged with murder

A fourth man has been charged with murdering Kwasi Mensah-Ababio, who was shot in Monks Park last month.

The 26-year-old from Neasden was found slumped on a bench with a gun shot wound to his head.

Rene Montaque, 24, of Edgware, was charged with murder in the early hours of today and will appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court this morning.

Taalib Rowe, 24, from Luton and Alhassan Jalloh, 20, and Karlos Gracia, 22, both of Stonebridge Park have also been charged with Mr Mensah-Ababio's murder.