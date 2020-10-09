Separate arrests in Cricklewood and Harlesden after knives found

Ring knife seized from a 14 year old boy in Cricklewood. Picture; Met Archant

Knives have been seized and two arrests made in separate police stops in Cricklewood and Harlesden.

Knife seized from a 24 year old man in Harlesden. Picture; Met Police Knife seized from a 24 year old man in Harlesden. Picture; Met Police

Officers from the Violent Crime Taskforce (VCTF) made two arrests and seized two weapons while on proactive patrol in the borough.

At 3.40pm on October 7, officers were on Cricklewood Broadway, looking out for potential drug dealers looking to sell to school children on their way home.

Down an alleyway “known for drug dealing” they saw two teenage boys acting suspiciously, Scotland Yard said.

Following a chase the pair were detained and searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

They found a “ring knife” on a 14-year-old boy. He was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, released from custody under investigation and referred to the Met’s custody intervention programme, Divert.

Divert officers work with charities Bounce Back and The New Era, to steer young people away from crime and towards employment and education opportunities, prevent re-offending and help mitigate ongoing risks encountered by many of the young adults.

In the last 12 months, Divert has engaged with more than 800 young people, over 380 of whom went on to full time employment or training, the Met said.

A 16-year-old companion was not arrested and released.

Later officers were patrolling Harlesden Road at 8.10pm when they stopped a suspicious vehicle.

The car and the driver, a 24-year-old man, were searched, and officers found a large lock knife.

He was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and released from custody under investigation.

Police Serg Iain Hardman, from VCTF, said: “We are continuously seizing knives and weapons we find through our proactive work. The officers on this team are hugely dedicated and work hard to keep London safe.”