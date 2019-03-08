Kitchen fraudster: Suspended sentence for conman who found victims in Brent Park Tesco car park

A scammer who stood in the car park of Tesco in Brent Park and flogged kitchens that never materialised to unsuspecting members of the Brent public has been convicted and slapped with a suspended jail sentence.

Adahm Sheikh, from Luton, pulled off the trick in Harrow and Watford too.

After a victim reported him to trading standards, he was prosecuted and is now facing a 98-week jail sentence - suspended for two years - 150 hours of community service and a £59,354 fine.

Sheikh, 50, operated under the trading names Amazing Kitchens and Home Improvement World and made more than £130,000 before being caught. Lord Toby Harris, who chairs National Trading Standards, called his actions "reprehensible" while Brent's community safety lead Cllr Tom Miller added: "This is the right outcome for those left out-of-pocket."