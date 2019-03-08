Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Kitchen fraudster: Suspended sentence for conman who found victims in Brent Park Tesco car park

PUBLISHED: 18:00 31 July 2019

The fraudster touted for victims in the car park of Brent Cross' Tesco store. Picture: Google

The fraudster touted for victims in the car park of Brent Cross' Tesco store. Picture: Google

Archant

A scammer who stood in the car park of Tesco in Brent Park and flogged kitchens that never materialised to unsuspecting members of the Brent public has been convicted and slapped with a suspended jail sentence.

You may also want to watch:

Adahm Sheikh, from Luton, pulled off the trick in Harrow and Watford too.

After a victim reported him to trading standards, he was prosecuted and is now facing a 98-week jail sentence - suspended for two years - 150 hours of community service and a £59,354 fine.

Sheikh, 50, operated under the trading names Amazing Kitchens and Home Improvement World and made more than £130,000 before being caught. Lord Toby Harris, who chairs National Trading Standards, called his actions "reprehensible" while Brent's community safety lead Cllr Tom Miller added: "This is the right outcome for those left out-of-pocket."

Most Read

Mark Warburton on why Toni Leistner has not started in pre-season

Toni Leistner of QPR. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

QPR 0 Watford 1: Four things we learned from defeat in final pre-season game

Ryan Manning of Queens Park Rangers (pic: Joe Giddens/PA)

Brent Council approve controversial Willesden student accomodation scheme

Queens Parade, Willesden. Picture: Google

Who should be QPR captain this season?

QPR's Grant Hall battles for the ball against Will Hughes. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

Wembley sisters open cake shop around corner from where they grew up

Wembley bakers Cherelle and Dionne Kellman. Picture: Coverdale Barclay

Most Read

Mark Warburton on why Toni Leistner has not started in pre-season

Toni Leistner of QPR. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

QPR 0 Watford 1: Four things we learned from defeat in final pre-season game

Ryan Manning of Queens Park Rangers (pic: Joe Giddens/PA)

Brent Council approve controversial Willesden student accomodation scheme

Queens Parade, Willesden. Picture: Google

Who should be QPR captain this season?

QPR's Grant Hall battles for the ball against Will Hughes. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

Wembley sisters open cake shop around corner from where they grew up

Wembley bakers Cherelle and Dionne Kellman. Picture: Coverdale Barclay

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Interview: George Scott discusses his batting success for Middlesex

George Scott of Middlesex. Picture: Nick Wood/TGS Photo

O’Connor double helps Harrow Borough to 4-3 pre-season win

Anthony OConnor of Harrow Borough (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Kitchen fraudster: Suspended sentence for conman who found victims in Brent Park Tesco car park

The fraudster touted for victims in the car park of Brent Cross' Tesco store. Picture: Google

Police charge four people after Upper Holloway shooting

A man was found with gunshot injuries in Wedmore Street. Picture: @999london

Pride of Brent youth awards celebrate young people ‘making borough a better place to live’

Role Model award winners Kieran Matthews, Dwight Pkeke and Giovanna Goulart at the Pride of Brent awards with Cllr Margaret McLennan and mayor of Brent Cllr Ernest Ezeajughi. Picture: Justin Thomas / Brent Council
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists