Police appeal to identify man over Kingsbury gunshots

PUBLISHED: 08:03 04 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:32 04 June 2019

Do you know this man? Police want to speak to him over a firearms incident. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Police have appealed for help identifying a man in relation to an incident when a gun was fired into a vehicle in Kingsbury Road last October.

Police are looking for this man in connection with a firearms incident in Kingsbury. Picture: Met PolicePolice are looking for this man in connection with a firearms incident in Kingsbury. Picture: Met Police

Scotland Yard has released two CCTV stills of the man they are looking for in connection with this.

No-one was injured in the incident, which took place at around 3.30am on Tuesday October 30.

Anyone who can assist by naming the male shown in the CCTV is asked to call 101 quoting 1927866/18,

You can also tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

