Search

Advanced search

Kilburn stabbing: Man, 24, charged with GBH

PUBLISHED: 09:21 08 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:21 08 April 2020

The scene of a stabbing in Quex Road, just off the Kilburn High Road. Picture: David Nathan

The scene of a stabbing in Quex Road, just off the Kilburn High Road. Picture: David Nathan

Archant

A man has been charged following a stabbing on Monday (April 6) near the Kilburn High Road.

Mahad Mahamaud, 24, of no fixed address, was arrested that afternoon and charged on Tuesday with grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent.

You may also want to watch:

On Monday, police were called shortly before 1pm to Quex Road where they found a man in his 40s with multiple stab wounds.

The victim was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service with “life-changing” injuries but has now been discharged.

A cordon was put in place at the scene, covering the area just off the High Road where Quex Road meets Kingsgate Road.

Mahamaud will appear in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday, April 8).

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Urgent call-out for volunteers across Brent

Bridge Park has been transformed into a Hub to get emergency food parcels to the most vulnerable. Picture: Brent Council

Kilburn stabbing: One arrest after stabbing, with male victim suffering ‘life-changing’ injuries

The scene of a stabbing in Quex Road, just off the Kilburn High Road. Picture: David Nathan

Tributes paid to bus drivers who died after contracting coronavirus

A London bus driver wearing a face mask, following the news that ten public transport workers in London died after testing positive for coronavirus. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Tributes paid to QPR fan Dean McKee who died from coronavirus

Queens Park Rangers' Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. Picture: PA

Tributes paid to Brent mental health worker who died after contracting coronavirus

Glen Corbin was looking forward to his 60th birthday. Picture: Central and North West London NHS

Most Read

Coronavirus: Urgent call-out for volunteers across Brent

Bridge Park has been transformed into a Hub to get emergency food parcels to the most vulnerable. Picture: Brent Council

Kilburn stabbing: One arrest after stabbing, with male victim suffering ‘life-changing’ injuries

The scene of a stabbing in Quex Road, just off the Kilburn High Road. Picture: David Nathan

Tributes paid to bus drivers who died after contracting coronavirus

A London bus driver wearing a face mask, following the news that ten public transport workers in London died after testing positive for coronavirus. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Tributes paid to QPR fan Dean McKee who died from coronavirus

Queens Park Rangers' Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. Picture: PA

Tributes paid to Brent mental health worker who died after contracting coronavirus

Glen Corbin was looking forward to his 60th birthday. Picture: Central and North West London NHS

Latest from the Kilburn Times

FIFA approves extension of player contracts and movement of transfer windows

FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the Best FIFA Football Awards 2018 at the Royal Festival Hall, London. Picture: PA

Iconic image of Ben Stokes wins Wisden-MCC Photograph of the Year

Gareth Copley's iconic image of Ben Stokes won the Wisden-MCC Photograph of the Year for 2019

Kilburn stabbing: Man, 24, charged with GBH

The scene of a stabbing in Quex Road, just off the Kilburn High Road. Picture: David Nathan

Royal Ascot to be held behind closed doors if able to go ahead in June

Sabrina Ridden by Harry Cobden (far left) on his way to victory in The British EBF Mares’ Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race during Betfair Ascot Chase Raceday at Ascot Racecourse.

FA chairman Clarke says everyone must share the pain in player wage cuts

Chairman of the Football League Greg Clarke. Photo: Adam Davy/EMPICS
Drive 24