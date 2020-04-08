Kilburn stabbing: Man, 24, charged with GBH

The scene of a stabbing in Quex Road, just off the Kilburn High Road.

A man has been charged following a stabbing on Monday (April 6) near the Kilburn High Road.

Mahad Mahamaud, 24, of no fixed address, was arrested that afternoon and charged on Tuesday with grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent.

On Monday, police were called shortly before 1pm to Quex Road where they found a man in his 40s with multiple stab wounds.

The victim was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service with “life-changing” injuries but has now been discharged.

A cordon was put in place at the scene, covering the area just off the High Road where Quex Road meets Kingsgate Road.

Mahamaud will appear in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday, April 8).