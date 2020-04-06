Kilburn stabbing: One arrest after stabbing, with male victim suffering ‘life-changing’ injuries

The scene of a stabbing in Quex Road, just off the Kilburn High Road. Picture: David Nathan Archant

A man is in hospital with “life-changing” injuries after being stabbed near to the Kilburn High Road at 1pm on Monday afternoon.

Police were called to reports of the stabbing at around 1pm, and Scotland Yard has confirmed officers have made one arrest.

A cordon is in place at the scene, covering the area just off the High Road where Quex Road meets Kingsgate Road.

Camden Police tweeted: “One male is currently in hospital with life changing injuries with officers having made an arrest in relation to the incident.

“An investigation is now underway.”

Police have appealed for any witnesses to the incident to call 101 quoting crime reference number 3369 of April 6 2020.