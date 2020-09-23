‘I hit him in the head with the pistol’ Kilburn defendant tells court after Maida Vale man shot in the head

A Kilburn man has told a court he “did not intend to kill” a Maida Vale drug dealer he “hit” in the head with a handgun.

Errol James, 53, of Bruckner Street, claimed he did not know the gun used to kill Iraj Seifi was loaded as it did not belong to him,

James, along with Romello Briggs-Leon, 25, of Second Avenue, Kensal Town, are both charged with killing Iraj Seifi, 46, of Maida Vale.

Mr Seifi, a delivery driver for Tesco, was found suffering from gunshot wounds in Bravington Road on the afternoon of January 29.

He was treated by medics at the scene before being taken to a central London hospital where he remained in a critical condition until he died on February 7.

James took the stand at the Old Bailey yesterday (September 22) to tell the court why he was in Bravington Road, and explain Mr Saifi’s death.

The bullet casing was never found by the police, nor the gun, only a bullet in Mr Seifi’s body during a post-mortem.

Defence lawyer for James, Michael Holland, told jurors Mr Seifi was selling Class A drugs valued at around £10,000, “no small beer” and would “likely” have owned a gun.

“Drugs of this quantity goes hand in hand with weapons. If you have drugs of this quantity you have to protect yourself,” said Mr Holland.

James told jurors that he didn’t know Briggs-Leon very well as the younger defendant was a friend of his step-son.

He said Briggs-Leon had come to his house on the day of the murder saying he “wanted to buy something” from Mr Seifi and James agreed to accompany him as it was on the same road as a bank he said he was going to.

He knew Briggs-Leon was going to collect “food” - a slang term for drugs, but believed “it would be in and out”.

But an argument started in the room with Mr Seifi and Briggs-Leon grabbed the bag of drugs. At the same time James saw a gun. “He (Seifi) tried to reach it, I reach it before him.”

The men then ran out of the room pursued by Mr Seifi who tackled Briggs-Leon to the ground outside.

“I hit him in the head with the pistol” said James. He said he was holding the gun by the handle, and didn’t have a finger in the trigger guard and only wanted to “distract him”.

He later threw the gun and his clothes “in a bin” because he was “scared and shocked”.

James and Briggs-Leon deny murder, manslaughter and possession of a fire-arm.

The case continues.