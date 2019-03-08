Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Kilburn man who repeatedly beat his pregnant girlfriend is jailed for three years

PUBLISHED: 13:56 08 March 2019

Reece Penkert. Picture: CPS

Reece Penkert. Picture: CPS

Archant

A controlling Kilburn man who repeatedly beat his pregnant girlfriend has been jailed for three years.

Reece Penkert, who lived at Hillgrove Road, once punched his ex-partner so hard he fractured his own hand.

The 20-year-old was sentenced at Harrow Crown Court today for controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm following a 15-day trial.

The court heard he stopped her from going anywhere without him, took away her phone and looked through her messages and ordering her to delete her social networking accounts so that she had little contact with her family and friends.

Penkert also stopped her from wearing t-shirts and skirts and constantly accused her of cheating on him over the course of the two-year relationship, the Crown Prosecution (CPS) said.

The relationship started off well but within three months Penkert had become controlling and violent often hitting her,

When the victim was in labour he would not initially allow male doctors to examine her.

Emma Harris, from the CPS, said: “Reece Penkert demonstrated extremely controlling behaviour, which included assaulting his partner and trying to isolate her from her friends and family.

“Having suffered months of isolation and emotional and physical abuse, the victim showed immense bravery by giving evidence during the trial, and I would like to thank her for the courage she has shown.

“I hope today’s sentence provides some comfort to the victim and shows the CPS’s commitment to prosecuting cases of domestic abuse.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Three dodgy tyre fitters fined more than £12,000 for selling worn, illegal tyres

Brent's trading standards team out to find dodgy tyre sellers. Picture: Brent Council

Parked motorists seen idling with engines running in Brent could face on-the-spot fines up to £40

Brent's clean air officers in Kilburn High Road warning motorists of idling fines. Picture: Brent Council

Wembley man jailed for five years for racist hit and run outside Cricklewood Mosque

Martin Stokes. Picture: Met Police

Fury and recriminations over pirate radio station’s antisemitic broadcast

The presenter known as King Lion, who aired the antisemitic tape in February. Picture: YouTube

Joy Morgan: Detectives appeal for information on car of Cricklewood man accused of student’s murder

Police are hoping that this distinctive red Honda, that missing Hatfield student Joy Morgan regularly travels in, will jog people's memory in their appeal for information. Photo: Herts Police

Most Read

Three dodgy tyre fitters fined more than £12,000 for selling worn, illegal tyres

Brent's trading standards team out to find dodgy tyre sellers. Picture: Brent Council

Parked motorists seen idling with engines running in Brent could face on-the-spot fines up to £40

Brent's clean air officers in Kilburn High Road warning motorists of idling fines. Picture: Brent Council

Wembley man jailed for five years for racist hit and run outside Cricklewood Mosque

Martin Stokes. Picture: Met Police

Fury and recriminations over pirate radio station’s antisemitic broadcast

The presenter known as King Lion, who aired the antisemitic tape in February. Picture: YouTube

Joy Morgan: Detectives appeal for information on car of Cricklewood man accused of student’s murder

Police are hoping that this distinctive red Honda, that missing Hatfield student Joy Morgan regularly travels in, will jog people's memory in their appeal for information. Photo: Herts Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Wealdstone aim to maintain unbeaten streak by clipping Wings in vital league match

Weston FC playing Wealdstone at home. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Girls just want to have fun with RunTogether

The latest news from the local athletics scene (pic: Tony Benton)

Hendon aim to clean up at home to Staines

Hendon in action earlier in the Herts/Middlesex One season (pic: Nick Cook)

Dubois ready to make impact against Cojanu in first fight of year

Heavyweight Daniel Dubois (pic: Nick Potts/PA)

Kilburn man who repeatedly beat his pregnant girlfriend is jailed for three years

Reece Penkert. Picture: CPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists