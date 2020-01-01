Motorist who mounted a Kilburn pavement killing a much loved father-of-three is jailed for five years

A hit-and-run motorist who mounted a pavement in Kilburn and ran over and killed a "honest and hardworking father" out buying groceries for a friend's funeral has been jailed for five years.

Mohammed Muttaqubbir Miah, 26, of Camden, was sentenced at Harrow Crown Court today (January 9) for causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene. The car was located later nearby.

Emergency services were scrambled to Quex Road at 12.40pm on September 29 2018 to reports of a man struck down by a car.

The pedestrian, Diah Hamed Al-Safar, was taken to hospital in a critical condition and later died from his injuries.

The 60-year-old was the sole carer for his disabled wife and father of three children, the youngest who was eight years old at the time.

In a statement read to the court, Mr Al-Safar's son, Ben Casey, said the family's lives "have been filled with nothing but sadness and misery" since the "horrendous and inhumane act" was committed.

"The man whose life was unnecessarily and unfairly taken away was more than our father, he was the foundation of our lives," said Mr Casey. "Following his death, all our lives have been negatively impacted and this will likely be the case for the time to come.

"Our father was an honest, hardworking man who was admired and loved by his family and friends. He worked hard to give his family the best he could and equipped them to be the best they could be.

"His support and love for his friends was endless."

He said his father had been at a fruit and veg stall buying groceries to help with funeral formalities for one of his friend's brothers who had died the day before. "Little did he know, that the same friend would be attending his funeral less than a week later," Mr Casey added.

"We want to remember our father not for the three days when he laid unconscious and disfigured in the hospital, but for the unconditional love and kindness he showed us for as long as we can remember."

Det Con Sid Acharya, the investigating officer from the Met's serious collision unit, said "Luckily nobody else was killed or seriously injured by the collision or afterwards when Miah drove away from the scene dangerously. Miah had only passed his driving test within the two weeks of the day when the collision occurred and had been driving over the 20mph speed limit for the road.

"I hope this sentence sends out a message to new and experienced drivers that they need to maintain the standard of driving required for a licence and must drive on the road as competent drivers.

Miah was initially arrested on suspicion of attempted murder but following an investigation by the Met's transport departments, it was established "the collision was not a deliberate act", said police.

He was also disqualified from driving for four years.