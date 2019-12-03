Search

Advanced search

Motorist found guilty of hit-and-run in Kilburn that killed a pedestrian, 60

PUBLISHED: 10:14 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:14 03 December 2019

Man charged with terrorism offences. Picture: Met Police

Man charged with terrorism offences. Picture: Met Police

Archant

A motorist has been found guilty of a hit-and-run in Kilburn in which a pedestrian was killed.

Mohammed Muttaqabbir Miah, 26, of Camden, was found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving at Harrow Crown Court on Monday.

Emergency services were scrambled to Quex Road at 12.40pm on September 29 last year to reports of a man struck down by a car.

The pedestrian, 60-year-old Diah Hamed Al-Safar, was taken to hospital in a critical condition and later died from his injuries.

You may also want to watch:

The car did not stop at the scene but was found nearby.

Det Con Sid Acharya, from the Met's serious collision investigation unit, said: "Miah's reckless and dangerous driving that afternoon resulted in a man losing his life. He tried to evade responsibility for his actions by fleeing the scene and was spotted by officers in the car as they were en route to the incident.

"As the result of thorough investigation, he has today been found guilty and awaits his sentencing early next year."

Miah was initially arrested on suspicion of attempted murder but following an investigation by the Met's transport departments, it was established "the collision was not a deliberate act", said police.

Miah will appear at the same court for sentencing on January 9.

Most Read

Meshach Williams stabbing: Harlesden man’s killer jetted off to Ibiza after gang attack court hears

Victim Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams. Picture: Met Police

Man’s dead body found in communal area in St Raphael’s Estate, Neasden

A man's dead body found in St Raphael's Estate. Picture: David Nathan

Free festive carol evening in Neasden where the Christmas lights will be switched back on

Martin Redston, community activist and business man, has paid for Neasden to have Christmas lights once more.

Man dies in converted house blaze in Wembley which is being treated as arson

A man has died in a blaze in Wembley. Picture: David Nathan

Craig Small shooting: Harlesden grime artist Skrapz charged with perverting course of justice as three more men arrested in connection with Wembley killing

Craig Small. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Meshach Williams stabbing: Harlesden man’s killer jetted off to Ibiza after gang attack court hears

Victim Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams. Picture: Met Police

Man’s dead body found in communal area in St Raphael’s Estate, Neasden

A man's dead body found in St Raphael's Estate. Picture: David Nathan

Free festive carol evening in Neasden where the Christmas lights will be switched back on

Martin Redston, community activist and business man, has paid for Neasden to have Christmas lights once more.

Man dies in converted house blaze in Wembley which is being treated as arson

A man has died in a blaze in Wembley. Picture: David Nathan

Craig Small shooting: Harlesden grime artist Skrapz charged with perverting course of justice as three more men arrested in connection with Wembley killing

Craig Small. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Motorist found guilty of hit-and-run in Kilburn that killed a pedestrian, 60

Man charged with terrorism offences. Picture: Met Police

Wealdstone boss Brennan happy to get back to winning ways against Concord

Action from Wealdstone against Concord Rangers (Pic: Mont Image Media)

QPR boss Warburton hopeful Derby draw can reignite their season

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA

Meshach Williams stabbing: Harlesden man’s killer jetted off to Ibiza after gang attack court hears

Victim Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams. Picture: Met Police

Free festive carol evening in Neasden where the Christmas lights will be switched back on

Martin Redston, community activist and business man, has paid for Neasden to have Christmas lights once more.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists