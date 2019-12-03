Motorist found guilty of hit-and-run in Kilburn that killed a pedestrian, 60

A motorist has been found guilty of a hit-and-run in Kilburn in which a pedestrian was killed.

Mohammed Muttaqabbir Miah, 26, of Camden, was found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving at Harrow Crown Court on Monday.

Emergency services were scrambled to Quex Road at 12.40pm on September 29 last year to reports of a man struck down by a car.

The pedestrian, 60-year-old Diah Hamed Al-Safar, was taken to hospital in a critical condition and later died from his injuries.

The car did not stop at the scene but was found nearby.

Det Con Sid Acharya, from the Met's serious collision investigation unit, said: "Miah's reckless and dangerous driving that afternoon resulted in a man losing his life. He tried to evade responsibility for his actions by fleeing the scene and was spotted by officers in the car as they were en route to the incident.

"As the result of thorough investigation, he has today been found guilty and awaits his sentencing early next year."

Miah was initially arrested on suspicion of attempted murder but following an investigation by the Met's transport departments, it was established "the collision was not a deliberate act", said police.

Miah will appear at the same court for sentencing on January 9.