Kilburn burglar and thieving accomplice jailed for combined 14-and-a-half years

Steve Dillon and Schaka Powell. Picture: Met Police Archant

A Kilburn thief and his burgling accomplice have been jailed for a total of 14-and-a-half years.

Schaka Powell, 43, of Canterbury Terrace, and Steve Dillon, 52, were tracked down by police who identified them via a victim's "video doorbell".

The pair were sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on June 13 having pleaded guilty to multiple counts of burglary and attempted burglary at an earlier hearing.

Dillon received eight years and Powell was sentenced to six-and-a-half years.

The court heard the men carried out burglaries in homes across London, with Dillon committing the burglaries, and Powell lying in wait as a 'getaway' driver.

The pair struck at 11 residences in total from February to April 2019, stealing cash, jewellery, electronics and designer goods, as well as items of great sentimental value to the victims who would return home to find their homes ransacked.

During one attempted burglary in Abbey Gardens, St John's Wood, on April 1 the victim's video doorbell captured a man approaching the front door.

The woman was alerted by her video doorbell and saw the man pushing the door and attempting to gain entry before leaving in a waiting vehicle.

The man was later identified as Dillon, of no fixed abode.

Officers from the Westminster Crime Squad launched an investigation, capturing forensic and CCTV evidence that identified the pair as the men responsible.

Dillon and Powell were arrested on April 9 as they sat in their getaway car together. In the boot of the vehicle was a blue holdall and a red suitcase, both stolen during the series of offences.

The pair were charged the following day and remanded in custody.

Det Con Ben Baker said: "Dillon and Powell were prolific offenders targeting households across London without regard for the consequences of their criminality.

"They stole high value and sentimental items causing great distress to their victims.

"I am pleased with the results from court and the sentence which reflects the seriousness of their offending.

"I hope that this case demonstrates the commitment of the police to bring burglars to justice."