Kensal men charged with murder of Tesco delivery driver in Maida Vale found not guilty

The two Kensal men charged with shooting a Maida Vale delivery driver in the head have been found not guilty.

Errol James, 51, of Bruckner Street, West Kilburn, and Romello Briggs-Leon, 25, of Second Avenue, Kensal Town, have been discharged after being found not guilty of murder, manslaughter and possession of a firearm, the Old Bailey said.

Tesco delivery driver Iraj Seifi, 46, of Maida Vale, was shot in the head in Bravington Road on January 29.

Errol James told the court he did not know the gun used to kill Iraj Seifi was loaded as it did not belong to him.

The bullet casing was never found by the police, nor the gun, only a bullet in Mr Seifi’s body during a post-mortem.

A Met spokesperson said: “A full and thorough investigation was carried out and the officers are satisfied there are no other suspects or outstanding lines of enquiry.”