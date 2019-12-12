St Raphael's Estate murder: Family appeal for information as police name victim as Justin Bello, 38

Victim Justin Bello. Picture: Met Police Archant

The family of a man found dead in the communal area of an estate in Neasden are appealing to the public for any information regarding the "senseless" killing.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers were called to Lovett Way in St Raphael's Estate at 8.15am on November 25.

Justin Bello, a 38-year-old man from Croydon, was found in a communal area at the back of the premises,

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement his family said: "So many lives have been destroyed by this senseless evil act which took Justin from us and we urge the public to come forward with any information they might have."

Justin's death was initially treated as unexplained but is now being investigated as a murder, Scotland Yard said.

A Met spokesperson said a post mortem was held at Northwick Park mortuary on November 28 adding: "Officers are not releasing a cause of death at this time for operational purposes, but can confirm the death is not thought to have been the result of a stab or gunshot injury."

Three men have been arrested in connection with the death.

You may also want to watch:

A 41-year-old man was arrested in Norfolk on suspicion of murder on November 29 and has been released on bail to a date later this month.

A 48-year-old man was arrested in Cricklewood on November 30 on suspicion of murder and has also been bailed to return on a date later this month.

A 47-year-old man was arrested in Gipsy Hill on December 5 on suspicion of assisting an offender.

He has since been released on bail to early January.

Enquiries continue.

Murder detectives from the specialist crime command are investigating, supported by colleagues in the North West Command Unit.

Anyone with information, including anyone who saw suspicious people or vehicles in the local area, is asked to call the incident room on 0208 358 0400 or police on 101 quoting CAD 1446/nov25,

People can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.