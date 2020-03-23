Kwasi Mensah-Ababio: Jury retires to consider its verdict over four men accused of Wembley murder

Victim Kwasi Mensah-Ababio. Picture: Met Police Archant

The jury’s out on the trial of four men accused of gunning down an innocent man in Wembley.

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio was found slumped on a park bench in Monks Park with a gun shot wound to his head on July 7.

A jury of nine men and three women retired to consider the evidence heard at the Old Bailey.

Rene Montaque, 25, of Edgware, Taalib Rowe, 25, from Luton, Karlos Gracia, 23 and Alhassan Jalloh, 21, both of Stonebridge Park all deny murder.

In what is alleged to be a gang-related “revenge” murder, the 26-year-old, was killed two days after rapper Craig Richard Smalls, known as “Smallz” was shot in the head on the Harrow Road.

The court heard territory wars between rival gangs in Stonebridge and St Raphael’s could be central to the death of 26-year-old Mr Mensah-Ababio.

Juror’s heard Darren Buchanen, aka Pacman, in St Raphael’s Estate is believed to have been the intended “revenge target” and not Mr Ababio.