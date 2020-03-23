Search

Advanced search

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio: Jury retires to consider its verdict over four men accused of Wembley murder

PUBLISHED: 12:13 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:13 23 March 2020

Victim Kwasi Mensah-Ababio. Picture: Met Police

Victim Kwasi Mensah-Ababio. Picture: Met Police

Archant

The jury’s out on the trial of four men accused of gunning down an innocent man in Wembley.

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio was found slumped on a park bench in Monks Park with a gun shot wound to his head on July 7.

A jury of nine men and three women retired to consider the evidence heard at the Old Bailey.

You may also want to watch:

Rene Montaque, 25, of Edgware, Taalib Rowe, 25, from Luton, Karlos Gracia, 23 and Alhassan Jalloh, 21, both of Stonebridge Park all deny murder.

In what is alleged to be a gang-related “revenge” murder, the 26-year-old, was killed two days after rapper Craig Richard Smalls, known as “Smallz” was shot in the head on the Harrow Road.

The court heard territory wars between rival gangs in Stonebridge and St Raphael’s could be central to the death of 26-year-old Mr Mensah-Ababio.

Juror’s heard Darren Buchanen, aka Pacman, in St Raphael’s Estate is believed to have been the intended “revenge target” and not Mr Ababio.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronavirus: Brent has 128 positive tests of Covid-19 as UK deaths reach 281

People wear masks while out in public during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Brent drug raids: One man arrested in Kensal Green while 20KG cannabis found in Harlesden shop

Harlesden police found 20kg of cannabis in Lloyds Groceries. Picture: David Nathan

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio: Four revenge-seeking friends guilty of murdering Wembley shop worker

Victim Kwasi Mensah-Ababio. Picture: Met Police

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio: Jury retires to consider its verdict over four men accused of Wembley murder

Victim Kwasi Mensah-Ababio. Picture: Met Police

Coronavirus: Northwick Park declares ‘critical incident’ as it runs out of space for Covid-19 patients

Northwick Park Hospital. Picture: PA/Anthony Devlin

Most Read

Coronavirus: Brent has 128 positive tests of Covid-19 as UK deaths reach 281

People wear masks while out in public during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Brent drug raids: One man arrested in Kensal Green while 20KG cannabis found in Harlesden shop

Harlesden police found 20kg of cannabis in Lloyds Groceries. Picture: David Nathan

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio: Four revenge-seeking friends guilty of murdering Wembley shop worker

Victim Kwasi Mensah-Ababio. Picture: Met Police

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio: Jury retires to consider its verdict over four men accused of Wembley murder

Victim Kwasi Mensah-Ababio. Picture: Met Police

Coronavirus: Northwick Park declares ‘critical incident’ as it runs out of space for Covid-19 patients

Northwick Park Hospital. Picture: PA/Anthony Devlin

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Coronavirus live updates: McDonald’s and Primark shut up shop

McDonald's in Kingsland High Street. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Who is your QPR player of the season so far?

Queens Park Rangers celebrate their goal against Leeds. Picture: PA

Southern League postponement extended due to coronavirus

The postponement of the Southern League has been extended (pic: David Davies/PA)

Kilburn Cosmos Ladies end season on a high to finish fourth

Back of the match Kitty Goodwin makes ground. Picture: Kilburn Cosmos Ladies

Coronavirus: Tokyo Olympics ‘set to be postponed’

A general view of the Olympic rings near the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London
Drive 24