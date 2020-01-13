Meshach Lee Williams stabbing: Jury retires to consider its verdict over Harlesden killing

Victim Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams. Picture: Met Police Archant

The jury in the trial of three Brent defendants accused of murdering a 21-year-old Harlesden man has retired to consider its verdict.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Meshach Lee Williams was stabbed to death on Harlesden High Road on April 23 shortly after 9pm.

Dominic Calder, 18, of Redmead Road, Hayes, and two Harlesden defendants Mikel Mulqueen, 19, of Marshall Street and Emmanuel Kamara, 24, of Crownhill Road, pleaded not guilty to murder, but did not appear in the witness box during the trial.

You may also want to watch:

It is alleged the victim was spotted by the defendants walking with a friend and attacked.

He fled to a nearby Paddy Power shop, where he collapsed as he waited for an ambulance.

Judge Lickley told nine women and three men of the jury that not giving evidence from the witness box was "not to be held against any defendant".

He added: "When you retire there's no pressure or time. You take as much time as you require."