Search

Advanced search

Meshach Lee Williams stabbing: Jury retires to consider its verdict over Harlesden killing

PUBLISHED: 15:32 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:32 13 January 2020

Victim Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams. Picture: Met Police

Victim Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams. Picture: Met Police

Archant

The jury in the trial of three Brent defendants accused of murdering a 21-year-old Harlesden man has retired to consider its verdict.

Meshach Lee Williams was stabbed to death on Harlesden High Road on April 23 shortly after 9pm.

Dominic Calder, 18, of Redmead Road, Hayes, and two Harlesden defendants Mikel Mulqueen, 19, of Marshall Street and Emmanuel Kamara, 24, of Crownhill Road, pleaded not guilty to murder, but did not appear in the witness box during the trial.

You may also want to watch:

It is alleged the victim was spotted by the defendants walking with a friend and attacked.

He fled to a nearby Paddy Power shop, where he collapsed as he waited for an ambulance.

Judge Lickley told nine women and three men of the jury that not giving evidence from the witness box was "not to be held against any defendant".

He added: "When you retire there's no pressure or time. You take as much time as you require."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Warburton plays down need for new centre-back after Brentford loss

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: John Walton/PA

‘Quite possibly the worst tactical decision Warburton could have made’ - QPR fans react to Brentford defeat

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA

Harlesden cops issue woman five year order banning her from Harlesden for ‘prolific offending’

Julia Best banned from Harlesden for five years. Picture: Harlesden police

Brent Borough of Culture 2020: Get ready to RISE as Brent launches its 2020 cultural offering with ‘epic’ show

Rise, the launch of Brent Borough of Culture, promises to be 'epic' say organiser. Picture: Brent2020

Brentford 3 QPR 1: Five things we learned

Queens Park Rangers' Geoff Cameron. Picture: John Walton/PA

Most Read

Warburton plays down need for new centre-back after Brentford loss

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: John Walton/PA

‘Quite possibly the worst tactical decision Warburton could have made’ - QPR fans react to Brentford defeat

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA

Harlesden cops issue woman five year order banning her from Harlesden for ‘prolific offending’

Julia Best banned from Harlesden for five years. Picture: Harlesden police

Brent Borough of Culture 2020: Get ready to RISE as Brent launches its 2020 cultural offering with ‘epic’ show

Rise, the launch of Brent Borough of Culture, promises to be 'epic' say organiser. Picture: Brent2020

Brentford 3 QPR 1: Five things we learned

Queens Park Rangers' Geoff Cameron. Picture: John Walton/PA

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Warburton plays down need for new centre-back after Brentford loss

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: John Walton/PA

Meshach Lee Williams stabbing: Jury retires to consider its verdict over Harlesden killing

Victim Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams. Picture: Met Police

‘Losing weight saved my life’: Kensal Rise woman spots lump thanks to weight loss

Working with Slimming World, Candida Davy, from Kensal Rise area lost 6st 3lbs.

Hillside AFC win Community Cohesion Cup after special visit from Premier League legend

Andy Cole visits Hillside AFC in Brent. Picture: Otis Roberts

Brent Borough of Culture 2020: Get ready to RISE as Brent launches its 2020 cultural offering with ‘epic’ show

Rise, the launch of Brent Borough of Culture, promises to be 'epic' say organiser. Picture: Brent2020
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists