Jury retires to deliberate whether Maida Vale man shot in the head was murdered

Iraj Seifi, 46. Picture: Met Police Met Police

A jury has retired to consider its verdict in the case of two Kilburn men charged with shooting a Maida Vale man in the head.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Errol James, 51, of Bruckner Street, West Kilburn, and Romello Briggs-Leon, 25, of Second Avenue, Kensal Town, appeared at the Old Bailey today (October 2) charged with murder, manslaughter and possession of a firearm.

They both deny killing Iraj Seifi, 46, of Maida Vale.

You may also want to watch:

The court heard Mr Seifi, a delivery driver for Tesco, was found suffering from gunshot wounds in Bravington Road on the afternoon of January 29.

Errol James claimed he did not know the gun used to kill Iraj Seifi was loaded as it did not belong to him.

The bullet casing was never found by the police, nor the gun, only a bullet in Mr Seifi’s body during a post-mortem.

Judge Angela Rafferty QC released the jurors to “deliberate the evidence”.