Search

Advanced search

Jury retires to deliberate whether Maida Vale man shot in the head was murdered

PUBLISHED: 16:09 02 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:09 02 October 2020

Iraj Seifi, 46. Picture: Met Police

Iraj Seifi, 46. Picture: Met Police

Met Police

A jury has retired to consider its verdict in the case of two Kilburn men charged with shooting a Maida Vale man in the head.

Errol James, 51, of Bruckner Street, West Kilburn, and Romello Briggs-Leon, 25, of Second Avenue, Kensal Town, appeared at the Old Bailey today (October 2) charged with murder, manslaughter and possession of a firearm.

They both deny killing Iraj Seifi, 46, of Maida Vale.

You may also want to watch:

The court heard Mr Seifi, a delivery driver for Tesco, was found suffering from gunshot wounds in Bravington Road on the afternoon of January 29.

Errol James claimed he did not know the gun used to kill Iraj Seifi was loaded as it did not belong to him.

The bullet casing was never found by the police, nor the gun, only a bullet in Mr Seifi’s body during a post-mortem.

Judge Angela Rafferty QC released the jurors to “deliberate the evidence”.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Kilburn Times

QPR sign former Leyton Orient striker Macauley Bonne

Leyton Orient players Craig Clay, Macauley Bonne and Martin Ekpiteta celebrate a goal (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Brennan ‘devastated’ for Wealdstone’s fans

Wealdstone players at the end of the match (pic Mont Image Media)

South Kilburn housing activist joins the #EndOurCladdingCampaign as fellow neighbours ‘can’t sell their homes’

Lucie Gutfreund, centre holding poster at an L&Q protest in February. Picture: Lucie Gutfreund

Jury retires to deliberate whether Maida Vale man shot in the head was murdered

Iraj Seifi, 46. Picture: Met Police

Hendon boss Allinson knows Maidstone FA Cup tie is as hard as they come

Hendon manager Lee Allinson (Pic:DBeechPhotography)