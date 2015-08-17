Fresh appeal after Kilburn father's remains found in Northolt

Junior Nelson was last seen on August 17 2015 Archant

A fresh appeal has been launched into the death of a Kilburn father whose skeletal remains were discovered in Northolt three years ago.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Junior George Nelson. Picture: Met Police Junior George Nelson. Picture: Met Police

The remains of Junior George Nelson, 52, who lived in Aldershot Road, were discovered in Rabournmead Drive in Northolt after he had been missing for a year.

Police were called at 3:50pm on March 13 2016 after members of the public discovered bones on an overgrown embankment.

Analysis revealed the bones were human and further tests confirmed they were Mr Nelson's.

It is still not known how the father-of-one came to be where his remains were found, or how long his body had been there.

Post-mortem results were inconclusive.

A £20,000 reward has now been announced for anyone who can provide information leading to the conviction of anyone responsible for Mr Nelson's death.

His grieving family said: “Three years have passed since Junior was taken from us and we are still no closer to finding any peace. Every day we wonder who took him from us and when the day will come that we get to achieve justice.

“Any piece of information, no matter how insignificant it might seem to you, could potentially lead to the police finding those missing puzzle pieces and helping our family, who continue to grieve for him every day.”

Det Insp Jamie Stevenson, of the Met's murder squad, said his death “may have been linked to the supply of drugs”.

“While we retain an open mind, one of our lines of enquiry is that he met his death as a result of a violent act and his body was deposited in the area that his attackers may be familiar with,” he said.

“Lots of people would have known Junior and we believe that someone in the Kilburn area knows what happened to him.

“Someone might be able to account for places he might have been to and people he may have spoken to.

“If you knew Junior and you think you have information that could assist us, I need you to contact us as quickly as you can.

“I would urge people reading this appeal, especially those living in the area where his remains were found, to look closely at pictures of Junior and think about whether you may have seen him.

“Does he look familiar to you? Perhaps you might have seen him in the company of someone else?”

Call the incident room on 020 8355 0400, speak anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or tweet @MetCC.