Harlesden cops issue woman five year order banning her from Harlesden for 'prolific offending'

PUBLISHED: 16:00 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:00 10 January 2020

Julia Best banned from Harlesden for five years. Picture: Harlesden police

A woman has been banned from entering Harlesden for five years or talking to named people or face prison.

Julia Best was handed a criminal behaviour order for five years for persistent offences which started on January 2.

Until 2025 she must not enter a mapped area of Harlesden unless she has permission to do so.

Nor must she possess any drugs paraphernalia in public, loiter outside homes, knock on doors, ring door bells or attempt to communicate with the residents inside, unless she has a pre-arranged and verifiable appointment with them.

Harlesden ward officer PC Amy Bramburger, said: "My colleague and I will continue to tackle prolific offenders who are causing issues for the community.

"We believe criminal behavioural orders are the way forward in order to help these individuals from breaking their habits and banning them from the area where they obtain their drugs whilst listening to the community who are negatively affected by these individuals behaviour.

"We will continue to work tirelessly to tackle are ward priorities and community's needs."

