Joy Morgan: Police identify human remains as body of missing midwifery student murdered by Cricklewood man

Joy Morgan. Photo: Herts Police Archant

The body of a much loved missing midwifery student murdered by a Cricklewood man has been identified by police as Joy Morgan.

Shohfah-el Israel. Picture: Herts Police Shohfah-el Israel. Picture: Herts Police

Police were called at 7.43am on October 5 to human remains found in woodland, off Chadwell Road, in Stevenage.

A post-mortem carried out on Tuesday could not establish the cause of death and further tests will be carried out, Herts police said.

The 20-year-old student was killed in December by Shohfah-El Israel, a 40-year-old fellow worshipper at the Israel United in Christ Church in Ilford, east London.

The married father, of Fordwych Road, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 17 years in August,

Police have confirmed a body found in Stevenage is Joy Morgan. Picture: Matt Margesson/Herts police Police have confirmed a body found in Stevenage is Joy Morgan. Picture: Matt Margesson/Herts police

In a tribute to her daughter, Joy's mum Carol Morgan said: "Joy was so beautiful and completely lived up to her name - she brought joy to all our lives. Our family has been living a nightmare and we miss her so, so much.

Joy was studying to be a midwife and would have graduated by now.

"I know she would have been amazing as a midwife. I was so proud of her and I always will be. She was our star."

Joy was last seen at a church celebration on Boxing Day last year.

The trial at Reading Crown Court heard Israel, whose birth name is Ajibola Shogbamimu, and Miss Morgan spent time alone together, against strict church rules.

They both attended the same church in Ilford and became close friends, with Israel regularly giving Joy lifts to and from services.

Israel tried to cover his tracks by removing her number from a church WhatsApp group chat and even kept up the pretence by going to her student house share under the guise of checking on her in the days after she apparently went missing.

Joy was reported missing by her mother, Carol Morgan, not the church, on February 7 and an extensive police investigation began.

Det Chf Insp Justine Jenkins, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: "My thoughts are with Joy's family at this difficult time and while nothing can end their pain,

"I hope that this gives them closure and I am glad that they will now have the opportunity to say goodbye to Joy."

Anyone with information that will be useful to officers can report it online at herts.police.uk/report