Joy Morgan: Police investigate whether human remains found in woodland are missing student murdered by Cricklewood man

PUBLISHED: 11:44 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:44 07 October 2019

Missing Joy Morgan has links to Cricklewood. Picture: Herts Police

Archant

Human remains found in woodland could be those of missing midwifery student Joy Morgan who was murdered by a Cricklewood man last year.

Shohfah-el Israel. Picture: Herts PoliceShohfah-el Israel. Picture: Herts Police

Officers from Hertfordshire police were called to reports of a "suspected human body" in woodland near Chadwell Road in Stevenage on Saturday morning.

The 20-year-old student was killed in December by Shohfah-El Israel, a 40-year-old fellow worshipper at the Israel United in Christ Church in Ilford, east London.

The married father, of Fordwych Road, was jailed for 17 years in August, although Miss Morgan's body had not been found.

A spokesperson from Hertfordshire Police, said: "Police were called by a member of the public at 7.43am on Saturday October 5 to reports of a suspected human body found in woodland off Chadwell Road, Stevenage.

"Officers are in attendance at the scene. No identification has been made at this time."

Israel, whose birth name is Ajibola Shogbamimu, and Miss Morgan spent time alone together, against strict church rules.

Reading Crown Court heard how Joy and Israel both attended the same church in Ilford and became close friends, with Israel regularly giving Joy lifts to and from services.

It was at a church celebration on Boxing Day last year that Joy was last seen.

He then tried to cover his tracks by removing her number from a church WhatsApp group chat and even kept up the pretence by going to her student house share under the guise of checking on her in the days after she apparently went missing.

Joy was reported missing by her mother, Carol Morgan, not the church, on February 7 and an extensive police investigation began.

When Israel was jailed, Carol pleaded with him to reveal where her body was.

Speaking outside the court, she said: "Give me my baby back, he knows where she is.

"The way I hear it, he was besotted with her ... If he loved her, give her back up to us so I can bury my daughter.

"If I get to see her before I die I'll be very grateful."

