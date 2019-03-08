Joy Morgan: Mother’s plea to find daughter’s body as Cricklewood man charged with her murder faces trial

The mother of a missing student is pleading for any information leading to her daughter as a Cricklewood man faces trial charged with her murder.

Police are hoping that this distinctive red Honda, that missing Hatfield student Joy Morgan regularly travels in, will jog people's memory in their appeal for information. Photo: Herts Police

Shohfah-El Israel, 40, of Fordwych Road, has been charged with killing Joy Morgan, whose body still has not been found.

The 21-year-old midwifery student, who had links to Cricklewood, was reported missing from Hatfield on February 7.

She was last seen in Ilford on December 26, 2018.

Joy’s mother Carol said: “Our beautiful Joy is so loved by us and we are living a nightmare not knowing where she is.

“We cannot come to terms with what has happened. The situation is unbearable.

“Joy turned 21 on February 12 and we should have been able to celebrate with her.

“Please, if you have any information at all that will help the police, get in touch.

“I cannot say it enough – just please, please get in touch and help us.”

Officers are still keen to hear from anyone who has information about a red Honda vehicle which belongs to Israel.

Det Insp Justine Jenkins, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire major crime unit, said: “The vehicle has been located but I am keen to hear from anyone who might have seen it over the festive period and into the New Year.

Joy used to travel in the vehicle and any information you have about it, no matter how small it might seem, could be vital to the investigation.

“If you saw it, please do not hesitate to get in touch and let us know when and where it was.”

Joy, described as slim, about 5ft 5in, with glasses and afro hair regularly covered with a scarf, has links to Ilford, Battersea, Cricklewood, Stevenage and Luton.

Israel will next appear in court on May 31, with a trial penned in for July 8.

Anyone with information can contact Herts police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.