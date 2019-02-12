Joy Morgan: Detectives appeal for information on car of Cricklewood man accused of student’s murder

Police are hoping that this distinctive red Honda, that missing Hatfield student Joy Morgan regularly travels in, will jog people's memory in their appeal for information. Photo: Herts Police Archant

Detectives have released an image of a car belonging to the Cricklewood man accused of murdering student Joy Morgan in the hope of tracing its movements.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Missing Joy Morgan has links to Cricklewood. Picture: Herts Police Missing Joy Morgan has links to Cricklewood. Picture: Herts Police

Shohfah-El Israel, 40, of Fordwych Road, appeared in St Alban’s Crown Court on Friday accused of killing the 21-year-old from Hatfield.

Joy, who studied midwifery at the University of Hertfordshire, was reported missing on February 7 and was last seen on Boxing Day at her church in Ilford. No body has been found.

Anyone with information about the car, a red Honda with a black bonnet, has been urged to contact police.

Det Insp Justine Jenkins, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire major crime unit, said: “We know Joy used to travel in this vehicle which is highly distinctive and I am particularly interested to hear from anybody who saw this vehicle over the festive period and into the New Year.

“If you recall seeing the vehicle during this period please call us with the circumstances and location.

“Any information you have about the vehicle, including when and where you saw it, could be vital to the investigation. Please do not hesitate to get in touch if you think you might be able to help.”

Joy, described as slim, about 5ft 5in, with glasses and afro hair regularly covered with a scarf, has links to Ilford, Battersea, Cricklewood, Stevenage and Luton.

Israel will next appear in court on May 31, with a trial penned in for July 8.

Anyone with information can contact Herts police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.