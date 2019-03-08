Josh Hanson murder: Fugitive wanted in connection with Kingbury man’s death arrested in Romania

The UK’s “most wanted” fugitive wanted in connected with the fatal stabbing of a Kingbsury man has been detained in Romania after years on the run.

Shane O’Brien, 31, is alleged to have murdered Josh Hanson in an unprovoked knife attack at the RE Bar in Eastcote in 2015.

The chief suspect fled the country immediately afterwards.

He was placed on Interpol’s most wanted list with a £50,000 reward offer for information leading to his arrest and prosecution.

According to the Metropolitan Police, he was detained in Romania on Saturday after the force issued a European Arrest Warrant.

He is in custody as he awaits extradition from Romania to be questioned by UK authorities.

Mr Hanson’s family have been kept up to date with developments, police said.

Josh’s mum, Tracey Hanson, has kept her son’s murder in the public eye posting reward posters on social media and wearing a sandwich board in mainline train stations with details of the death in the hope the alleged killer would be captured.

Reacting to the news on Twitter, the Josh Hanson Trust, a charity set up ine the wake of his death, said: “I have just been informed now by our investigation team that Shane O’ Brien has been detained by the authorities in Romania.

“I would like to thank DCI Noel McHugh and his team for their support.”

Ian Cruxton, the National Crime Agency’s (NCA’s) head of international operations, said: “O’Brien has spent several years looking over his shoulder as he has been at the centre of an extensive operation to track him down.

“I’m delighted that the pressure brought to bear by this has finally resulted in him being captured as a result of close working with the Romanian authorities.

“I hope his arrest offers some comfort to the family and friends of Josh Hanson.”