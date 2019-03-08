Banned from Harlesden: Police get criminal order to prevent man's harrassment and drug use

Jordan Malcolm is banned from Harlesden. Picture: Met Police Archant

A Brent man has been banned from Harlesden after local cops obtained an order in hope of curbing his anti-social behaviour.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On pain of a criminal charge, Jordan Malcolm, 33, of no fixed abode, is also prohibited from asking strangers for money, possessing drugs or drugs paraphernalia - and even from using a hire bike without paying for one.

You may also want to watch:

The Met's Harlesden Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) successfully applied for a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) which means that if Malcolm breaches any of the conditions, it would be a criminal offence that could lead to imprisonment.

CBOs are imposed after an individual is convicted of a crime.

Harlesden SNT's Sgt Stuart Colman told this newspaper: "My team have worked tirelessly over a long period of time, gathering evidence to support the application and speaking to residents affected by Mr Malcolm's behaviour and use of drugs.

"We will always look to help those with addiction problems into support programs. However, for those who fail to engage with our partner agencies we will take action against them to prevent them adversely affecting the lives of residents and subjecting them to anti-social behaviour."