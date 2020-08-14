Man gunned down in South Kilburn named as Jeffrey Wegbe

A man who was gunned down in a “senseless violent attack” in South Kilburn has been named as Jeffrey Wegbe.

Emergency services were called to reports of a shooting in Hansel Road at 12.20am on Wednesday (August 12)

Mr Wegbe, 26, was attacked at home and was found with a gunshot wound to his chest, Scotland Yard said.

Despite the efforts of officers and paramedics, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

Jeffrey’s family, said in a statement: “Our beloved Jeffrey was killed on Wednesday morning in what can only be described as a senseless violent attack. “Understandably, we are distraught by the news and ask that you keep us all in your thoughts and prayers.

“We would also like to say a huge thank you to the family, police and wider community for all their support.”

Det Insp James Howarth, of the Met’s murder squad, said: “It appears that Jeffrey Wegbe was attacked at his home when males approached his front door and fired shots that have ultimately led to his death.

“We retain an open mind concerning the motive for the attack and are pursuing a number of lines of enquiry at a pace.

“I urge anyone who has information concerning this incident to contact my team who are waiting to speak with you. All information will be treated in the strictest confidence.”

Anyone with information can call 020 8358 0300 , or police via 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting Cad 140/12Aug.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.