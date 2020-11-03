Video

Mothers appeal on fourth anniversary of Harlesden student’s murder as police issue £20K reward

Victim James Owusu-Agyekum who was gunned down in Harlesden. Picture: Met Police Archant

The mother of a young man gunned down outside his Harlesden home in a case of mistaken identity has spoken of her ongoing heartbreak on the fourth anniversary of his death.

James Owusu-Agyekum, 22, was shot five times outside the home he shares with his parents in Tynsdale Road on the Church Road Estate, at around 11.45pm on November 2 2016.

The university student was shot by one of two suspects who then fled to the nearby Stonebridge Estate on bicycles.

A popular young man from a devout Christian family he had taken time out from his studies shortly before his death to care for his disabled mother.

His devastated mother Deborah Owusu, said: “It is still fresh in my mind. I have days where I see him dying in my arms all over again. There has been no comfort in not knowing who or why these people heartlessly took my son’s life. Not knowing anything makes each and every day harder. James would do anything to help anyone. Now he needs everyone to help him.”

Police continue in their efforts to catch his killers and are appealing for the public’s help with a £20K reward on offer for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for James’ murder.

They have also released new footage showing the suspects in the area shortly before the brutal killing.

Police believe James was shot accidently in a dispute between local gangs.

Det Chf Insp Katherine Goodwin ”Four years have passed since James’ life was cruelly taken from him. His family have had to live with the pain and torment of knowing his killer is still out there for all these years.

“They have not given up, and neither have we, and we are more determined than ever that we will catch those responsible for this terrible crime.”

She added: “It’s been four years but we a still actively investigating. For the community it may feel like a long timebut it doesn’t feel a long time for James’ family or friends.

People have allegiances and maybe people can feel more confident coming forward now.

Any person who was involved in any way, who orchestrated it, who enabled them or who knows who did the shooting, or how the gun was disposed.

“The family is not giving up and neither are we.”

Contact the incident room on 020 8785 8244 , call police on 101 or tweet information @MetCC.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111