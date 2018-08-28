Search

Jaden Moodie killing: Wembley man charged with Waltham Forest teen’s murder

PUBLISHED: 08:22 21 January 2019

A Wembley man has been arrested and charged with murder over Jaden Moodie's death. Picture: Met Police

A Wembley man has been arrested and charged with murder over Jaden Moodie's death. Picture: Met Police

Archant

A Wembley teenager has been charged with murder over the fatal stabbing of Waltham Forest 14 year old Jaden Moodie.

Ayoub Majdouline, 18, was arrested on Saturday morning at a Wembley address.

Jaden was knocked off his moped by a group of men driving a Mercedes and stabbed to death on January 8.

Police believe there were five people in the Mercedes, and that three of those men then stabbed him in the middle of Bickley Road, Leyton.

Majdouline, who has no fixed address, is set to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court today.

Det Ch Insp Chris Soole, leading the investigation, said: “Although one man has been arrested in connection with this murder, we remain fully focused on locating and arresting others connected to this deadly attack.”

The police, who are treating the killing as a targeted attack, have called on anyone who can help their enquiries to call the incident room on 020 8345 3734 or tweet information to @MetCC.

To give information anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or visit crimestoppers-uk.org or www.fearless.org.

