Jaden Moodie stabbing: Wembley teenager denies murder charge

PUBLISHED: 11:01 23 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:28 23 July 2019

A Wembley man denies the murder of Jaden Moodie. Picture: Met Police

A Wembley teenager has denied the murder of 14-year-old Jaden Moodie.

The Waltham Forest boy was knocked off a moped and stabbed to death in January.

Ayoub Majdouline, 18, appeared at the Old Bailey via video link from Belmarsh jail to face charges of murder and possession of a knife.

He entered not guilty pleas at the hearing on Tuesday and will now face a full trial.

Jaden Moodie was found injured in Bickley Road, Leyton, east London, at around 6.30pm following reports of a road crash.

He was treated by paramedics at the scene but died soon afterwards. He had been stabbed seven times.

Wearing a grey striped tracksuit, Majdouline spoke to confirm his identity before Judge Richard Marks QC.

He is due to face trial at the Old Bailey from November 18.

Prosecutor Oliver Glasgow QC announced charges had been dropped against a second defendant Yousuf Dubbad, 21, from Leyton, who had also been accused of Jaden's murder.

