Converted house goes up in flames in Dollis Hill day after a blaze in Wembley

Fire in Denzil Road, Dollis Hill. Picture: David Nathan Archant

The entire first floor and a roof a house have been damaged in a Dollis Hill blaze.

Fire crews were called to a detached house converted into flats in Denzil Road at 7.20pm yesterday evening.

Part of the ground floor and the whole of the first floor and roof were damaged in the blaze, London Fire Brigade said.

Crews used aerial appliances and had the fire under control by 9.52.

The cause of the blaze in unknown and is being investigated

Yesterday six fire engines and around 40 firefighters tackled a fire in Kingsway, Wembley.

Half of the ground floor and half of the first floor of the semi-detached house was alight.

Station commander Alan Brand, said: "Crews worked hard to tackle this fire."

The brigade was called at 2pm and the fire was under control by 4.40pm. Fire crews from Wembley, Willesden, Park Royal and Northolt fire stations were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.

