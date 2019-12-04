Search

Advanced search

Converted house goes up in flames in Dollis Hill day after a blaze in Wembley

PUBLISHED: 09:07 04 December 2019

Fire in Denzil Road, Dollis Hill. Picture: David Nathan

Fire in Denzil Road, Dollis Hill. Picture: David Nathan

Archant

The entire first floor and a roof a house have been damaged in a Dollis Hill blaze.

Fire in Denzil Road, Dollis Hill. Picture: David NathanFire in Denzil Road, Dollis Hill. Picture: David Nathan

Fire crews were called to a detached house converted into flats in Denzil Road at 7.20pm yesterday evening.

Part of the ground floor and the whole of the first floor and roof were damaged in the blaze, London Fire Brigade said.

Crews used aerial appliances and had the fire under control by 9.52.

The cause of the blaze in unknown and is being investigated

Fire in Denzil Road, Dollis Hill. Picture: David NathanFire in Denzil Road, Dollis Hill. Picture: David Nathan

Yesterday six fire engines and around 40 firefighters tackled a fire in Kingsway, Wembley.

Half of the ground floor and half of the first floor of the semi-detached house was alight.

Station commander Alan Brand, said: "Crews worked hard to tackle this fire."

The brigade was called at 2pm and the fire was under control by 4.40pm. Fire crews from Wembley, Willesden, Park Royal and Northolt fire stations were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.

You may also want to watch:

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Meshach Williams stabbing: Harlesden man’s killer jetted off to Ibiza after gang attack court hears

Victim Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams. Picture: Met Police

Teenager in a critical condition after being shot in Kilburn

Shooting in Walterton Road, Kensal Green. Picture: David Nathan

Man’s dead body found in communal area in St Raphael’s Estate, Neasden

A man's dead body found in St Raphael's Estate. Picture: David Nathan

Motorist found guilty of hit-and-run in Kilburn that killed a pedestrian, 60

Man charged with terrorism offences. Picture: Met Police

Free festive carol evening in Neasden where the Christmas lights will be switched back on

Martin Redston, community activist and business man, has paid for Neasden to have Christmas lights once more.

Most Read

Meshach Williams stabbing: Harlesden man’s killer jetted off to Ibiza after gang attack court hears

Victim Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams. Picture: Met Police

Teenager in a critical condition after being shot in Kilburn

Shooting in Walterton Road, Kensal Green. Picture: David Nathan

Man’s dead body found in communal area in St Raphael’s Estate, Neasden

A man's dead body found in St Raphael's Estate. Picture: David Nathan

Motorist found guilty of hit-and-run in Kilburn that killed a pedestrian, 60

Man charged with terrorism offences. Picture: Met Police

Free festive carol evening in Neasden where the Christmas lights will be switched back on

Martin Redston, community activist and business man, has paid for Neasden to have Christmas lights once more.

Latest from the Kilburn Times

London Senior Cup: Harrow 1 Brentford B 7

Harrow Borough boss Steve Baker walks off (pic Daniel Gravis/Gravis Visuals)

Queen’s Park charity Salusbury World celebrates 20th anniversary with unique project based on its first cohort of refugees

Sarah Reynolds and Hilary Brigden of Salusbury World infront of a Stonebridge Primary school project currently at Willesden Library. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Sarah Marquis stands down from Barnhill ward within days of fellow councillor Michael Pavey

Sarah Marquis

Converted house goes up in flames in Dollis Hill day after a blaze in Wembley

Fire in Denzil Road, Dollis Hill. Picture: David Nathan

Teenager in a critical condition after being shot in Kilburn

Shooting in Walterton Road, Kensal Green. Picture: David Nathan
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists