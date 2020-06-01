Police appeal after ‘shameful’ hit and run driver on A406 leaves female motorist injured

A car at the scene of a hit and run on the A406. Picture: @SuptAndyCox Archant

Police have launched an investigation after a “shameless” driver ran from a hit and run on the A406.

Emergency services were called to A406 Long Lane just before 3am yesterday (May 31) to reports of a road traffic collision.

The driver of an Audi S3 was driving down the wrong side and collided with another car, also an Audi.

The male motorist ran from the scene before police arrived.

The driver of the second vehicle, a woman in her 40s, was treated by LAS paramedics before being taken to hospital, Scotland Yard said.

Her condition has been assessed as non life-threatening.

@SuptAndyCox said on Twitter that the “driver shamelessly ran from scene failing to stop.”

He added: “Full investigation will be undertaken in the hope we can bring the driver to justice. #RoadSafety #London.”

Report via 101 or email VisionZero@met.police.uk.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111