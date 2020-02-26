Search

Harlesden teenager charged with raping woman near Gladstone Park

PUBLISHED: 10:32 26 February 2020

A teenage man is charged with raping a woman near Gladstone Park. Picture: Met Police

A teenage man is charged with raping a woman near Gladstone Park. Picture: Met Police

Archant

A Harlesden teenager has been charged with the rape of a woman in Dollis Hill.

Ahmed Hameedah, 19, of Harlesden High Road, is appearing at Willesden Magistrates' Court today (Feb 26) charged with one count of rape.

A woman was raped at around 1.40am on February 23 near the entrance to Gladstone Park.

Hameedah was arrested by officers on yesterday on suspicion of rape and was subsequently charged this morning.

The victim continues to be supported by specialist officers.

