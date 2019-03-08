Search

Harlesden stabbing: Police appeal for witnesses after knife attack on man, 28

PUBLISHED: 08:34 28 October 2019

The police cordon at the scene of a stabbing in Mordaunt Road, Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

Archant

A 28 year-old was stabbed in Harlesden on Saturday evening.

Met Police officers were called to Mordaunt Road shortly before 6pm where they found the man with multiple stab wounds. He was treated at the scene, before being taken to hospital.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: "Police were called to Mordaunt Road, NW10, at 17.44hrs on Saturday, 26 October, to reports of a stabbing.

"Officers attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service (LAS)."

There have been no arrests and police enquiries continue.

The Met are asking any witnesses to the incident to come forward. To give information, call 101, quoting reference number CAD 5635/26OCT or tweet @MetCC. Members of the public can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

