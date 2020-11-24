Kensal Green stabbing: Harlesden man charged with murder

A Harlesden man has been charged with a murder in Kensal Green. Picture: David Nathan Archant

A Harlesden man is due in court following a fatal stabbing in Kensal Green.

Police, paramedics and London Air Ambulance were called to Harrow Road on Sunday (November 22) where a man, believed to be in his 60s, was found with stab injuries.

Despite the efforts of emergency services he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cornelius Tully, 50, of Harlesden High Street, was charged with murder yesterday (November 23).

He is due to appear in custody at Harlesden Magistrates’ Court today.

Enquiries are ongoing to trace his next of kin.

Anyone with information, video or images that could help police can call the incident room on 020 8785 8244. Or call 101, ref CAD 3685/22 Nov.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111