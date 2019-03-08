Harlesden dad-to-be jailed after hiring cousin to kill his unborn child

A Harlesden dad-to-be who hired his cousin to kill his unborn child has been jailed.

Harief Pearson, 22, of Caple Road, Kydie McKenna, 22, of Old Oak Lane, and a 16-year-old girl from Fulham were jailed for a total of 25 years at Harrow Crown Court on Friday.

The court heard the trio forced laundry detergent into a pregnant teenager's mouth as they tried to make her have a miscarriage.

She was kept hostage for hours in Pearson's house as she was punched and stamped on during the attack on December 12.

When the teenager arrived at Pearson's home that day the couple argued and when she said she wanted to leave, he took her phone.

McKenna then arrived and after Pearson left the room, she and the 16-year-old teenager attacked the victim, pulling her to the floor and kicking her repeatedly in the stomach, back and face for 20 minutes.

Pearson re-entered the room and ordered the assault to stop.

But after asking his girlfriend whether she thought she had miscarried, Pearson ordered the attack to start again and the younger assailant forced detergent into the girlfriend's mouth.

The attack only stopped when Pearson worried his mother would return, police said.

Pearson told his girlfriend that he would take out a £10,000 contract on her life if she told the police.

The victim convinced McKenna to call her an ambulance and she was taken to hospital where she told medical staff what happened.

The baby survived the attack.

Pearson and the 16-year-old girl were arrested later that day in Fulham. McKenna was arrested on 14 January.

Analysis of Pearson's phone showed that he had made several internet searches about how to get rid of an unborn child.

Det Con Nick Lee, from the North West Command Unit, said: "This was a ferocious and prolonged attack on a vulnerable young girl who was held against her will and savagely beaten (...) Pearson's actions were truly sickening.

"Thankfully, the baby was unharmed and I hope this sentencing give the victim some closure, and provides her with the strength she'll need as she embarks on the next chapter of her life as a mother."

Pearson was jailed for 11 years and McKenna was sentenced to 10 years.

The 16-year-old girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was detained for four years for attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.