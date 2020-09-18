Man injured after gunman storms into Subway outlet in Neasden demanding cash

Subway store in Neasden where gunman entered demanding cash. Picture: David Nathan Archant

A man suffered injuries after an armed gunman entered a fast food outlet in Neasden and threatened staff.

Armed robbery Attempt Neasden 13th August 2020. Cctv shows Several shots were fired at the cashier of a @SUBWAY shop before the male fleed with no money . #streetnews #neasden #armedrobbery pic.twitter.com/K2mowSBBaG — Music/StreetNews (@ScarcityStudios) September 16, 2020

Police were called to the Subway outlet in Neasden lane at 7.55pm on September 13 following reports of an armed robbery.

A man is alleged to have entered the premises and began threatening staff with a pellet gun, Scotland Yard said.

He fired several shots before fleeing.

A witness said the gunman came into the shop, pointed the gun and said ‘give me the money, give me the money’ before shooting towards an employee “four or five times”.

They said he was hurt in the finger, arm and stomach.

A Met spokesperson said: “One man suffered gunshot injuries to his arm and hand; he was taken to hospital by LAS for treatment and subsequently discharged.”

There were no other reported injuries and to date there have been no arrests.

An investigation is underway and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information can call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting ref CAD 6729/13 Sept.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.