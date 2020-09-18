Search

Man injured after gunman storms into Subway outlet in Neasden demanding cash

PUBLISHED: 13:33 18 September 2020

Subway store in Neasden where gunman entered demanding cash. Picture: David Nathan

Subway store in Neasden where gunman entered demanding cash. Picture: David Nathan

Archant

A man suffered injuries after an armed gunman entered a fast food outlet in Neasden and threatened staff.

Police were called to the Subway outlet in Neasden lane at 7.55pm on September 13 following reports of an armed robbery.

A man is alleged to have entered the premises and began threatening staff with a pellet gun, Scotland Yard said.

He fired several shots before fleeing.

A witness said the gunman came into the shop, pointed the gun and said ‘give me the money, give me the money’ before shooting towards an employee “four or five times”.

They said he was hurt in the finger, arm and stomach.

A Met spokesperson said: “One man suffered gunshot injuries to his arm and hand; he was taken to hospital by LAS for treatment and subsequently discharged.”

There were no other reported injuries and to date there have been no arrests.

An investigation is underway and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information can call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting ref CAD 6729/13 Sept.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

