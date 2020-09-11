Search

Advanced search

Four men arrested in Queen’s Park after police stop a car and find a gun within the vehicle

PUBLISHED: 12:42 11 September 2020

Picture of the gun found during a vehicle stop in Queen's Park. Picture: Met Police

Picture of the gun found during a vehicle stop in Queen's Park. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Four men have been arrested after a gun was found in their car during a vehicle stop in Queen’s Park.

A car was stopped in Kilburn Lane yesterday (September 10) at 6pm by officer’s from the Met’s Central West violence suppression unit and armed police.

During the stop, a firearm was located within the vehicle, Scotland Yard said.

You may also want to watch:

Four men aged 23, 25 and two aged 26 were arrested on suspicion of firearm offences.

The men were taken into custody at police stations in the central west area and enquiries are ongoing.

Insp Al Connelly from the Met’s Central West command unit said: “Tackling violent crime remains the Met’s top priority.

“Taking firearms like the one found during this stop off the streets, will have potentially saved a life being lost.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Boy, 13, dies after falling from a high rise block in Wembley Park

Olympic Way. Picture: Google

Man,22, stabbed to death in Colindale

A man, 22, was found fatally stabbed in Martlesham Walk, Colindale. Picture: Google

Shrine set up in memory of Anthony Adekola stabbed to death in Colindale

Anthony Adekola was stabbed to death in Colindale. Picture: Met Police

Craig Small shooting: Harlesden grime artist Skrapz charged with perverting course of justice as three more men arrested in connection with Wembley killing

Craig Small. Picture: Met Police

Bright Osayi-Samuel still part of QPR boss Warburton’s plan for Nottingham Forest clash

West Bromwich Albion's Filip Krovinovic (left) and Queens Park Rangers' Bright Osayi-Samuel battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Boy, 13, dies after falling from a high rise block in Wembley Park

Olympic Way. Picture: Google

Man,22, stabbed to death in Colindale

A man, 22, was found fatally stabbed in Martlesham Walk, Colindale. Picture: Google

Shrine set up in memory of Anthony Adekola stabbed to death in Colindale

Anthony Adekola was stabbed to death in Colindale. Picture: Met Police

Craig Small shooting: Harlesden grime artist Skrapz charged with perverting course of justice as three more men arrested in connection with Wembley killing

Craig Small. Picture: Met Police

Bright Osayi-Samuel still part of QPR boss Warburton’s plan for Nottingham Forest clash

West Bromwich Albion's Filip Krovinovic (left) and Queens Park Rangers' Bright Osayi-Samuel battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich.

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Naming of Brent’s public spaces after William Gladstone to be scrutinised

The name of Gladstone Park is being reviewed by Brent Council. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Four men arrested in Queen’s Park after police stop a car and find a gun within the vehicle

Picture of the gun found during a vehicle stop in Queen's Park. Picture: Met Police

Fundraising page launched to give murdered Anthony Adekolo in Colindale ‘best send off’

Anthony Adekola. Picture: GoFundMe

Pub review: The Clifton serves imaginative, flavourful fare

Dishes such as baby gem lettuce with croutons and ranch chedder dressing or beetroot and goats curd are on the menu at The Clifton in St John's Wood

Kenton school’s floodlit sports’ pitches approved despite ‘unbearable’ impact on local neighbours

Claremont High School Academy. Picture: Google