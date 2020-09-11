Four men arrested in Queen’s Park after police stop a car and find a gun within the vehicle

Four men have been arrested after a gun was found in their car during a vehicle stop in Queen’s Park.

A car was stopped in Kilburn Lane yesterday (September 10) at 6pm by officer’s from the Met’s Central West violence suppression unit and armed police.

During the stop, a firearm was located within the vehicle, Scotland Yard said.

Four men aged 23, 25 and two aged 26 were arrested on suspicion of firearm offences.

The men were taken into custody at police stations in the central west area and enquiries are ongoing.

Insp Al Connelly from the Met’s Central West command unit said: “Tackling violent crime remains the Met’s top priority.

“Taking firearms like the one found during this stop off the streets, will have potentially saved a life being lost.”