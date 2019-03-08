Kilburn man convicted of £75,000 Grenfell Tower fraud

A Kilburn man has been convicted of fraud for pretending to be a victim of the Grenfell Tower fire in order to access £75,000 worth of assistance.

Daniel Steventon, 37, of Brondesbury Villas, pleaded guilty on Friday, 30 August at Isleworth Crown Court to a charge of fraud by false representation.

Steventon, who claimed he had been made homeless by the fire, also told authorities he had been living in a flat in the tower. He said he had been living with a genuine tenant in Grenfell - who died during the June 2017 blaze.

Based on his false claims, he tried to access housing, services and financial support worth £75,225.

The man was working in a hospital pharmacy in west London when the fire happened.

Steventon will be sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court on Thursday September 5.