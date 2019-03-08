Search

Advanced search

Kilburn man convicted of £75,000 Grenfell Tower fraud

PUBLISHED: 17:48 02 September 2019

Messages left on a wall for the 72 people who lost their lives in the Grenfell Tower block outside Grenfell Tower, London, to mark the two-year anniversary. Picture: PA/Isabel Infantes

Messages left on a wall for the 72 people who lost their lives in the Grenfell Tower block outside Grenfell Tower, London, to mark the two-year anniversary. Picture: PA/Isabel Infantes

PA Wire/PA Images

A Kilburn man has been convicted of fraud for pretending to be a victim of the Grenfell Tower fire in order to access £75,000 worth of assistance.

Daniel Steventon, 37, of Brondesbury Villas, pleaded guilty on Friday, 30 August at Isleworth Crown Court to a charge of fraud by false representation.

Steventon, who claimed he had been made homeless by the fire, also told authorities he had been living in a flat in the tower. He said he had been living with a genuine tenant in Grenfell - who died during the June 2017 blaze.

You may also want to watch:

Based on his false claims, he tried to access housing, services and financial support worth £75,225.

The man was working in a hospital pharmacy in west London when the fire happened.

Steventon will be sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court on Thursday September 5.

Most Read

Wembley’s Kathan Dudhela, 19, on being the UK’s youngest flight instructor

Kathan Dudhela, 19, the UK's youngest flying instructor

Warburton delighted with strong QPR performance

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

Kilburn man convicted of £75,000 Grenfell Tower fraud

Messages left on a wall for the 72 people who lost their lives in the Grenfell Tower block outside Grenfell Tower, London, to mark the two-year anniversary. Picture: PA/Isabel Infantes

Neasden credit card fraudster who threw acid in police officer’s face is jailed

Jovan Stanley. Picture: DCPCU

Council and police try to quell violent crime fears at Harlesden ‘Time to Talk’ event

Cllr Tom Miller at the 'Time to Talk' event about violent crime at the Roundwood Youth Centre in Harlesden on August 22. Picture: Brent Council

Most Read

Wembley’s Kathan Dudhela, 19, on being the UK’s youngest flight instructor

Kathan Dudhela, 19, the UK's youngest flying instructor

Warburton delighted with strong QPR performance

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

Kilburn man convicted of £75,000 Grenfell Tower fraud

Messages left on a wall for the 72 people who lost their lives in the Grenfell Tower block outside Grenfell Tower, London, to mark the two-year anniversary. Picture: PA/Isabel Infantes

Neasden credit card fraudster who threw acid in police officer’s face is jailed

Jovan Stanley. Picture: DCPCU

Council and police try to quell violent crime fears at Harlesden ‘Time to Talk’ event

Cllr Tom Miller at the 'Time to Talk' event about violent crime at the Roundwood Youth Centre in Harlesden on August 22. Picture: Brent Council

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Brennan expresses delight after seventh victory in eight games

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan (left). Picture: Adam Williams

Oteh joins Bradford City on loan for the season

QPR striker Aramide Oteh will spend the season on loan at Gary Bowyer's QPR. Picture: Barrington Coombs/PA

Southern League: Yate Town 2 Hendon 2

Tahjae Anderson forces his way past Yate Town defenders (pic DBeechPhotography)

Kilburn man convicted of £75,000 Grenfell Tower fraud

Messages left on a wall for the 72 people who lost their lives in the Grenfell Tower block outside Grenfell Tower, London, to mark the two-year anniversary. Picture: PA/Isabel Infantes

National League: Wealdstone 2 Maidstone 1

Wealdstone players celebrate a goal against Maidstone (pic Adam Williams)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists