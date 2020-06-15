Grandmother’s plea after two-year-old shot in Harlesden

A woman whose son was stabbed to death in 2017 has appealed for witnesses after her two-year-old grandson was shot in the head in Harlesden.

Lillian Serunkuma’s grandson was one of four people, including his badly injured mother and two teenagers, who were shot in Energen Close on June 3 at just before 9.45pm.

Detectives believe a man carrying a handgun shot at one of the teenagers, then fired into a car containing the boy, his mother and the other teenage male.

The bullet missed a crucial artery in the toddler’s head by just 1mm and if it had been damaged, it would have killed the boy, doctors said.

In a plea for witnesses, Lillian said the person responsible “doesn’t deserve your protection or friendship”.

Lillian has experience of the suffering violent crime causes. In 2017 her 15-year-old son, Quamari Serunkuma-Barnes, was stabbed to death outside Capital City Academy, in Willesden.

Lillian said: “If you know the person responsible for this incident, you need to come forward and speak to the police. My grandson is two, he has never hurt anyone. The person who did this doesn’t deserve your protection or friendship. The gunman could clearly see that a woman and child were present in the car, and fired towards them without any regard for their safety, seriously hurting them both. My daughter has never hurt anyone and didn’t deserve to be shot multiple times protecting her child from harm.”

On Friday (June 12) four men were arrested at an address in Luton.

A 20 year-old-man of no fixed abode, was arrested on suspicion of four counts of attempted murder, three men aged 29, 23 and 36 were all arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. All four have been released under investigation.

The toddler’s condition is now beginning to improve, Scotland Yard said.

The mother was hit multiple times. Two other children in the car were unharmed.

The gunman is believed to have fled in a motorbike.

Det Chf Insp Pete Wallis, said: “It must not be forgotten that this little boy was shot in an act of indiscriminate violence.

“This is a fast-paced investigation and we have now made a number of arrests.

“But, my officers and I still need help from the local community and the wider public to find out more about what led to this tragic incident. Now more than ever, we need you to come forward and share what you know.

“This little boy has spent more than a week fighting for his life and his family have been put through a great deal of trauma, so please, don’t think anything you may have seen that night is unimportant. Your information could be a vital part of our investigation.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or contact officers on Twitter @MetCC and quote CAD 8326/03JUN.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

In 2017 a 15-year-old boy was sentenced to 14 years for Quamari’s murder.