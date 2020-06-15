Search

Advanced search

Grandmother’s plea after two-year-old shot in Harlesden

PUBLISHED: 16:22 15 June 2020

Quamari's mother Lillian Serunkuma, organiser of the One Love Memorial Festival (Picture: Nathalie Raffray)

Quamari's mother Lillian Serunkuma, organiser of the One Love Memorial Festival (Picture: Nathalie Raffray)

Archant

A woman whose son was stabbed to death in 2017 has appealed for witnesses after her two-year-old grandson was shot in the head in Harlesden.

Lillian Serunkuma with QuamariLillian Serunkuma with Quamari

Lillian Serunkuma’s grandson was one of four people, including his badly injured mother and two teenagers, who were shot in Energen Close on June 3 at just before 9.45pm.

Detectives believe a man carrying a handgun shot at one of the teenagers, then fired into a car containing the boy, his mother and the other teenage male.

The bullet missed a crucial artery in the toddler’s head by just 1mm and if it had been damaged, it would have killed the boy, doctors said.

In a plea for witnesses, Lillian said the person responsible “doesn’t deserve your protection or friendship”.

A child and three adults were shot in Harlesden. Picture: David NathanA child and three adults were shot in Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

Lillian has experience of the suffering violent crime causes. In 2017 her 15-year-old son, Quamari Serunkuma-Barnes, was stabbed to death outside Capital City Academy, in Willesden.

Lillian said: “If you know the person responsible for this incident, you need to come forward and speak to the police. My grandson is two, he has never hurt anyone. The person who did this doesn’t deserve your protection or friendship. The gunman could clearly see that a woman and child were present in the car, and fired towards them without any regard for their safety, seriously hurting them both. My daughter has never hurt anyone and didn’t deserve to be shot multiple times protecting her child from harm.”

READ MORE: Boy battles for life after Harlesden shooting

READ MORE: Teen arrested for Harlesden shooting bailed

READ MORE: Family pay tribute to murdered Quamari-Serunkuma Barnes

READ MORE: Family’s visit to graveside as teen killer jailed



On Friday (June 12) four men were arrested at an address in Luton.

You may also want to watch:

A 20 year-old-man of no fixed abode, was arrested on suspicion of four counts of attempted murder, three men aged 29, 23 and 36 were all arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. All four have been released under investigation.

The toddler’s condition is now beginning to improve, Scotland Yard said.

The mother was hit multiple times. Two other children in the car were unharmed.

The gunman is believed to have fled in a motorbike.

Det Chf Insp Pete Wallis, said: “It must not be forgotten that this little boy was shot in an act of indiscriminate violence.

“This is a fast-paced investigation and we have now made a number of arrests.

“But, my officers and I still need help from the local community and the wider public to find out more about what led to this tragic incident. Now more than ever, we need you to come forward and share what you know.

“This little boy has spent more than a week fighting for his life and his family have been put through a great deal of trauma, so please, don’t think anything you may have seen that night is unimportant. Your information could be a vital part of our investigation.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or contact officers on Twitter @MetCC and quote CAD 8326/03JUN.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

In 2017 a 15-year-old boy was sentenced to 14 years for Quamari’s murder.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Maida Vale stabbing: Boy, 13, in hospital with knife wound

An air ambulance landing at Paddington Recreation Ground, near to Oxford Road where a boy was found with a stab injury on June 14. Picture: Natasha Porter

QPR boss Warburton ‘disappointed’ with Chelsea thrashing

Queens Park Rangers celebrate their goal against Leeds. Picture: PA

Grandmother’s plea after two-year-old shot in Harlesden

Quamari's mother Lillian Serunkuma, organiser of the One Love Memorial Festival (Picture: Nathalie Raffray)

Tributes paid to Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman murdered in Fryent Country Park

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police

Litter-picker unwittingly throws away potential evidence in Brent sisters murder case

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Maida Vale stabbing: Boy, 13, in hospital with knife wound

An air ambulance landing at Paddington Recreation Ground, near to Oxford Road where a boy was found with a stab injury on June 14. Picture: Natasha Porter

QPR boss Warburton ‘disappointed’ with Chelsea thrashing

Queens Park Rangers celebrate their goal against Leeds. Picture: PA

Grandmother’s plea after two-year-old shot in Harlesden

Quamari's mother Lillian Serunkuma, organiser of the One Love Memorial Festival (Picture: Nathalie Raffray)

Tributes paid to Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman murdered in Fryent Country Park

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police

Litter-picker unwittingly throws away potential evidence in Brent sisters murder case

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Scott: Women’s sport has taken backseat

Arsenal's Alex Scott (left) and Rachel Yankey celebrate winning the FA Cup (pic Nick Potts/PA)

Brendan Foster casts doubt over London Marathon as Great North Run is cancelled

Runners during the 2019 Virgin Money London Marathon

QPR boss Warburton ‘disappointed’ with Chelsea thrashing

Queens Park Rangers celebrate their goal against Leeds. Picture: PA

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 15

Yossi Benayoun

Grandmother’s plea after two-year-old shot in Harlesden

Quamari's mother Lillian Serunkuma, organiser of the One Love Memorial Festival (Picture: Nathalie Raffray)
Drive 24