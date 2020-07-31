Search

Advanced search

Dispersal orders and stop and search authorisation placed on Brent in anticipation of gang violence

PUBLISHED: 15:19 31 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:19 31 July 2020

Section 34 dspersal order placed on North Circular and surroundings. Picture: @MPSBrent

Section 34 dspersal order placed on North Circular and surroundings. Picture: @MPSBrent

Archant

Gang violence and unlicensed music events have led police to issue dispersal and stop and search orders in Brent.

A section 60 stop & search has been authorised from 2pm today (July 31) until 5am tomorrow morning throughout Brent.

The order provides additional police powers to robustly police the area and reassure the community.

@MPSBrent said on Twitter: “This is due to recent gang violence in the area and linked UME (unlicenced music events).”

A separate section 34 dispersal order has been put in place in Stonebridge and surrounding areas from 4pm today until 4pm on Sunday (August 2).

@MPSBrent said this is “due to anticipated antisocial behaviours, crime and disorder around the Ace Cafe, on the North Circular Road”.

Dispersal orders provide police with the extra powers to break up groups of two or more people, where they believe their behaviour is causing a nuisance, harassment or distress.

You may also want to watch:

Mark Wilsmore, founder and chief of Ace, said: “We shut our doors on March 23 with the rest of the country.

“Since then even when closed completely, crowds have been gathering around that stretch of the North Circular Road and it’s been ongoing.

“We’ve been in dialogue with the police.

Motorbikes and cars are involved on the North Circular Road. The whole thing is bubbling up everywhere - that stretch of carriageway with the railway bridge is very inviting.”

Mark, who turns 63 on August 1, added people should be more mindful of Covid and social distancing. “I’m the wrong side of 21 and most of my peer group get agitated with the topic of youngsters,” he said.

“All through the ages with stories of plagues the rich flee the city and towns and ride it out and the rest, the vast majority, go into nihilistic, nothing we can do about it, let’s have a party. That dynamic is all through history.

“It’s so sad, people losing work, furlough coming to an end. I really encourage everyone to social distance or it [covid] won’t go away at all.”

The Ace Cafe is presently open from 8am to 6pm weekdays and to 7pm at weekends.

George Psuchnikas, Ace director, said: “We know of this dispersal. We are closed in the evenings and the carpark is also sealed. We have been assisting police and they have our full support.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Appeal after woman raped in Welsh Harp parkland

Crime increased slightly leading into lockdown but figures in Redbridge were lower than the crime rate in other parts of the country. Picture: Met Police

Brent Council leader slams lockdown breaches but blames ‘confusing’ goverment messages

Cllr Muhammed Butt, Leader of Brent Council. Picture: Francis Henry

Man taken to hospital after Harlesden house fire

Fire crews tackled a house blaze in Harlesden. Picture: LFB

Police appeal for witnesses after man stabbed outside shop in Wembley

Man stabbed in Wembley. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Wembley mother to appear in court charged with murdering her five-month-old son

A baby has been found dead in Wembley. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Appeal after woman raped in Welsh Harp parkland

Crime increased slightly leading into lockdown but figures in Redbridge were lower than the crime rate in other parts of the country. Picture: Met Police

Brent Council leader slams lockdown breaches but blames ‘confusing’ goverment messages

Cllr Muhammed Butt, Leader of Brent Council. Picture: Francis Henry

Man taken to hospital after Harlesden house fire

Fire crews tackled a house blaze in Harlesden. Picture: LFB

Police appeal for witnesses after man stabbed outside shop in Wembley

Man stabbed in Wembley. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Wembley mother to appear in court charged with murdering her five-month-old son

A baby has been found dead in Wembley. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Gameplan for growth delivers for female football

The Gameplan for Growth was published as a formal strategy for the development of women’s and girls’ football in England

Dispersal orders and stop and search authorisation placed on Brent in anticipation of gang violence

Section 34 dspersal order placed on North Circular and surroundings. Picture: @MPSBrent

Bridge Park battle: Lawyers sum up with judgement ‘unlikely’ until September

Bridge Park Community Leisure Centre (pic credit: Brent Council)

Campaigners against tall towers in Cricklewood to protest for second time

Locals protest against planned high rises in Cricklewood. Picture: Cricklewood Action Group

Quick test helps stop the spread of the virus

NHS TEST AND TRACE: Clinical contact caseworker Sarah Hartle