Fundraising page launched to give murdered Anthony Adekolo in Colindale ‘best send off’

Anthony Adekola. Picture: GoFundMe Archant

A fundraising page has been launched for a ‘beautiful boy’ who was fatally stabbed in Colindale as he returned from working an evening shift.

Anthony Adekola was full of love, say friends. Picture: GoFundMe Anthony Adekola was full of love, say friends. Picture: GoFundMe

Anthony Adekola was found suffering from stab injuries in Martlesham Walk at around 11pm on September 5.

On discovering the young man, police officers and paramedics immediately provided first aid but despite their efforts Anthony was pronounced dead at the scene at 11.45pm.

A shrine has been set up where 22-year-old Anthony died.

His friend Mollie Mackrill has launched a GoFundMe fundraising page in the hope of giving Anthony “the best send off we possibly can”.

A shrine in memory of Anthony Adekola who was fatally stabbed in Colindale. Picture: David Nathan A shrine in memory of Anthony Adekola who was fatally stabbed in Colindale. Picture: David Nathan

Anthony worked at Marks & Spencers and would be there most evenings “pranking” colleagues and would help customers by bringing their shopping to their car.

“Anthony was a big part of everyone’s life whether it was at home in the community or even at work,” said Mollie. “His heart was full of love and he made an impact on everyone he met.”

She added: “No parent should ever have to be burying their child and the aim for this gofundme is to give Anthony the best send off we possibly can. No donation is too small and anything is appreciated.

“Anthony was a beautiful boy and did not deserve this. If only you knew how loved you were Ant.”

Friends have added their voices to the page.

One posted: “Anthony, I will miss your cheeky smile, the flirting, the banter, your loyalty, everything. You deserve the best send off.”

Another wrote that “he deserved so much more than what he left with, he lived life to the fullest” adding: “Always seeing him happy and smiley, making people smile and laugh and always being such a lovely boy to anyone who’d come across him, he will be missed a lot and is always, always going to be loved by us all.”

To make a donation visit www.gofundme.com/f/anthony-adekola-memorial

A murder investigation has been launched by the Met’s murder squad and there has been no arrests.

Anyone with information or footage relating to this incident should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting reference number 8540/05SEP.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers_uk.org.