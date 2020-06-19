New images of Fryent Country Park murder victims released

Nicole is on the right and Bibaa the left. Picture: Met Police Archant

New images of the two sisters who were murdered by a male stranger in Wembley have been released by police as their grieving family make a renewed appeal.

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police

Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, were found dead five minutes from the Valley Drive entrance to Fryent Country Park on June 7, next to each other in a treeline.

They had been celebrating Bibaa’s birthday in the park with friends from around 7pm on June 5 and were reported missing the next day.

Their bodies were found with multiple stab wounds on June 7.

Due to blood found at the scene, police believe the sisters were killed between 1.15am and 2.30am by a person unknown to them.

Police say that person suffered a significant injury, maybe to their hands, which could now be bandaged.

The last contact they had with friends and family was at 1.05am

On June 10, a 36-year-old man was arrested in south London on suspicion of murder and was released with no further action.

Detectives, who have now found the girls’ phones in a pond nearby, have confirmed they believe the killer was a man.

Nicole and Bibaa’s parents have made the following statement: “The grief we feel is palpable, our beautiful and talented daughters gone.”

Bibaa was a senior social worker with a daughter only a couple of months old, and a “passionate advocate” for safeguarding vulnerable children and families.

They continued: “Nicole, being the youngest of three sisters, was a joy from the moment she entered this world. Nicole saw beauty in everything; she had a very calm and positive attitude towards most things in life.

“She was a strong advocate for humanitarian causes and saving our planet.”

Nicole was an “amazing” photographer, actor and singer, they said, who was “beautiful both inside and out”.

They added: “The pain we feel as a family is so deep no words can express how we are feeling. This has had a devastating impact on our lives and each day gets worse to think our daughters, Bibaa and Nicole, are not with us and that they have been brutally killed by someone.”

Police have released two photographs taken by the victims prior to the murders which they believe could assist with appeals.

Det Ch Insp Simon Harding, who is leading the investigation, said they have received more than 100 calls following the latest appeal: “They were in good spirits and taking selfie pictures, listening to music and dancing with fairy lights until at least 01:13hrs. Those lights created a distinctive pattern, as the two images we are releasing today show.

“This in itself may have been noticeable to local residents and other users of the park. Did you see the lights at the time and if so can you remember where you were and whether you saw anything suspicious?”

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command (Homicide) are investigating the murder, with the assistance of officers from the North West Command Unit.

North West Borough Cmdr Roy Smith said: “We will leave no stone unturned. Extra resources have been brought in to help from across the Met including additional detectives.”

He said there have been extra patrols in the area since the incident.

Anyone with information should call the incident room on 020 8721 4205 or 101, or tweet @MetCC with reference CAD 3160/7Jun. Alternatively, information can be provided online on https://mipp.police.uk/operation/01MPS19Z02-PO1 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.