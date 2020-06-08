Breaking

Murder investigation after sisters found dead in Fryent Country Park

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police Met Police

A murder investigation has been launched after two sisters were found dead in Fryent Country Park, near Wembley.

Bibaa Henry. Picture: Met Police Bibaa Henry. Picture: Met Police

The victims have been named as Nicole Smallman, 27, and Bibaa Henry, 46, who lived in Harrow and Brent respectively.

Police were called to Fryent Country Park, Slough Lane, at just after 1pm on Sunday, June 7 to a report of two women found unresponsive.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Formal identification is yet to take place but next of kin have been informed.

Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police

Police say Nicole and Bibaa are thought to have been among a group of around 10 people who congregated in the park from around 7pm on Friday, June 5 to celebrate Bibaa’s birthday.

Gradually people are believed to have left throughout the evening until only Nicole and Bibaa remained.

They were both reported to police as missing late on Saturday, June 6 when they did not return home, before they were discovered on Sunday.

The deaths are being treated as suspicious and a murder investigation has begun, with an extensive crime scene remaining in the park.

Senior investigating officer DCI Simon Harding said: “We are in the very early stages of the investigation and are working hard to find out what led to these two women losing their lives. Their families have been devastated by their loss and they need answers. They have asked that their privacy is respected at this time as they come to terms with this horrific incident.

“I need to hear from anyone who was in Fryent Country Park on the evening of Friday, June 5, or early into Saturday, June 6. The area the group were situated in is around a five minute walk from the Valley Drive entrance of the park, leading to a hill area.

“The area the group were in would be a well-known spot to sit and look over London. If you were in that area of the park from the evening of June 5 through to Sunday lunchtime, noticed the group, or saw anything else suspicions, please contact us immediately.

“You may have stumbled upon items of property, but not realised the significance of them. If you did, you may well have information that could assist us hugely. No matter how insignificant it may seem, please contact us via the incident room on 0208 721 4205, or via 101.”

Post-mortem examinations will be scheduled in due course. There have been no arrests.

North West borough commander Roy Smith said: “This is an awful incident and our thoughts are with the victims and their family.

“We are working closely with the investigation team to ensure we get answers to what has happened. Local officers will be conducting reassurance patrols and will be happy to speak to any concerned residents.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 3160/7Jun.

Alternatively, you can provide information 100% anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.