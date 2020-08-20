Search

Fourth man charged in connection with Craig Small murder in Monks Park

PUBLISHED: 18:17 20 August 2020

Victim Craig Small. Picture: Met Police

Victim Craig Small. Picture: Met Police

Archant

A fourth man has been charged in connection with the murder of Craig Small in Monks Park.

Mr Small, 32, was gunned down outside a shop in Harrow Road at 8.10pm on July 5 last year.

Horraine Nicholas, 30 of Downs Road, Luton, will appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (August 21) charged with perverting the course of justice.

Detectives previously charged three men as part of this investigation.

Courtney Ellis, 35, of Holden Avenue, Kingsbury, was charged with murder and attempted murder of another man as part of the same incident.

Aaron Youngsam, 28, of Beckett Close, Neasden, was charged with murder and conspiracy to murder.

Christopher Kyei, 33, of Watling Street, Radlett, was charged with perverting the course of justice, possession of ammunition for a firearm and possession of cannabis.

They all appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on August 19 and their next appearance awaits, Scotland Yard said.

