Four thugs jailed after violently attacking a man in Willesden and sharing the footage online

PUBLISHED: 12:59 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:59 25 March 2020

Far left and clockwise: Mickell Barnett, Keano Mason, Keanu Brown and Jordan Joseph. Picture: Met Police

Far left and clockwise: Mickell Barnett, Keano Mason, Keanu Brown and Jordan Joseph. Picture: Met Police

Four thugs have been jailed for a total of more than 26 years for the brutal day-light stabbing of a man in Willesden.

The victim, then aged 22, was violently assaulted and stabbed six times by a group of men in Chapel Close on June 11 in mid-afternoon who filmed the attack and posted it online.

Officers were made aware of footage circulating on social media, which showed around 12 bullies repeatedly kick and punch the victim, before taunting him as he lay seriously injured on the floor.

He was beaten unconscious and received knife wounds to his head, back and arm.

He was discharged shortly after being taken to a central London hospital for treatment and has no remaining physical injuries, Scotland Yard said.

Keanu Brown, 18, of Tudor Gardens, Kingsbury, Keano Mason, 19, of Brampston Road, Harlesden, Jordan Joseph, 21, of Church Road, Harlesden, and Mickell Barnett, 20, of Chesnut Road in Enfield were found guilty of GBH with intent, following a trial at Woolwich Crown Court which ended on January 28.

Brown and Joseph were sentenced to seven years and three months imprisonment.

Barnett was sent down for six years and nine months.

Mason was jailed for five years and eight months.

All four were identified from CCTV and other enquiries, and arrested in the weeks after the incident.

Weapons, drugs, cash and clothing were seized and analysed,

Det Serg Steven Colclough, said: “This was a vicious attack carried out on a residential street in broad daylight, and it was extremely fortunate the victim survived his injuries.

“He was set upon by a large group of males, and his attackers showed how callous they were in filming the incident and posting it on social media.

“Fast-time enquiries led officers to a large number of suspects who were arrested as part of the investigation, and the evidence collated by police resulted in these four men being brought to justice.”

In total, 13 people were arrested and charged in relation to this incident.

Brown, Joseph, Barnett and Mason were sentenced on Monday, 16 March. They were found not guilty of attempted murder.

Five other suspects tried in connection with this incident were found not guilty of attempted murder.

Four further suspects were charged with attempted murder in relation to this incident, and were due to go on trial in February. The charges were later withdrawn.

