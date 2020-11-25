Family appeal for information a year after 38-year-old father murdered in Neasden

The family of a 38-year-old father murdered in Neasden are appealing for any information that could see the culprits charged.

The body of Justin Bello was found in a communal area at the back of Lovett Way when police were called at 8.15 am on November 25, 2019.

A murder investigation was launched and 11 people arrested but no charges have been brought.

Scotland Yard said officers are not releasing a cause of death for operational purposes, but said the death “is not thought to have been the result of a stab or gunshot injury”.

Justin’s family said in a statement of the “never-ending nightmare” the culprits have put them through and that their “pain will never, ever go away”.

“It has been almost a year since so-called humans robbed us of our son, father, brother, uncle, nephew and friend in the most frightening and inhumane way imaginable.

“The tidal wave of pain their actions caused has almost destroyed the lives of so many people because Justin was truly loved by everyone who ever met him,” they said.

“These people are still out there, living their lives among us in our communities, somewhere.

“There are people who know what happened, who know who did this or why - maybe it is you reading this right now, or, perhaps you are friends with people who talk about knowing things the police don’t, perhaps you have laughed with them, shared food with them all the while knowing or suspecting they may have the blood of a beautiful human smeared on their conscience. The question is: can you live with this knowledge, our Justin’s blood on yours?

“Please, call the police, even anonymously if you fear for your own safety, but please do not allow our family to continue having to live with this life-destroying silence from the community any longer. Please come forward, clear your conscience and help us to find these sickening excuses for humans before they think they’ve got away with it and do it again.”

Det Chf Insp Pete Wallis of the Met’s Specialist Crime command, said: “Justin’s family have implored anyone with information to come forward, and I would do the same.

“We have a team of detectives ready to take your call, but we also understand that some people may not wish to speak to us directly. If this is the case, please call Crimestoppers without delay.

“The key to achieving justice for Justin is in the community.”

Arrests made in connection with the investigation include:

A 41 man from Norfolk a 48-year-old man from Cricklewood, a 34-year-old from Upper Norwood, 31-year-old from Woolwich and 39-year-old from Brixton were arrested on suspicion of murder.

Four men have been arrested for assisting an offender.

All have been released under investigation.

A 48-year-old woman and a 38-year-old woman were arrested on in July on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice. They have been released under investigation.

Anyone with information including anyone who saw suspicious people or vehicles in the area at the time of the attack, can call the incident room on 0208 358 0400 or police on 101 quoting CAD 1446/Nov25/2019.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.