Fines up to £1,000 for those caught drinking alcohol in public in Brent

Those caught drinking in public in Brent could be fined up to £1,000 after the council agreed to extend its enforcement powers for a further three years. Brent Council’s cabinet agreed to renew the borough-wide public space protection order (PSPO) until October 2023.

It means officers will be able to hand out fixed penalty notices of £100 to street drinkers, with the punishment rising to up to £1,000 if it leads to prosecution. A council report showed the decision was taken following the positive impact the PSPO system – first implemented in 2017 – had on alcohol-related anti-social behaviour and violent crime in Brent. It suggested a “downward trend” when compared with the preceding three years, though councillors approved of a continuation of the scheme since many parts of the borough are still “blighted” by this issue. Cllr Muhammed Butt, leader of Brent Council, said: “We want to create a borough where people feel safe and can go about their business without any hinderance.” Cllr Promise Knight, who is responsible for community safety and engagement at Brent Council and presented the report, added the programme was “not about enforcement alone, but also education”. And Sudbury ward councillor Tom Stephens said the move was particularly welcome given the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. He noted, with pubs forced to close at 10pm based on current restrictions, it is important to have an enforcement option to deter those looking to continue drinking in public.