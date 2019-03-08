Three Blue Badge fraudsters caught and fined in Willesden Green
PUBLISHED: 17:44 08 March 2019
Archant
Three Blue Badge abusers caught within half a mile of each other in Willesden Green have been fined.
Brent Council civil enforcement officers were out on Willesden High Road and Walm Lane yesterday morning.
All three drivers were issued with a Penalty Charge Notice and one car was impounded.
Of the 8,500 Blue Badges held in Brent, 166 were reported lost or stolen last year, according to government data for 2017/18.
Last year Abbas Al-Hayawi was taken to court by the council, fined £660 and ordered to pay costs of £572 after admitting to using a Blue Badge that wasn’t his.
Cllr Miller, lead member for community safety, said: “I hope this sends a signal to anyone who misuses a Blue Badge. We will find you out and you will be prosecuted.
“These Badges are a lifeline for those who genuinely need them to access their local community and it is wrong that fraudsters are taking advantage.”