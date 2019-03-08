Search

Three Blue Badge fraudsters caught and fined in Willesden Green

PUBLISHED: 17:44 08 March 2019

Range Rover towed by Brent Council civic enforcement officers. Picture: Brent Council

Range Rover towed by Brent Council civic enforcement officers. Picture: Brent Council

Three Blue Badge abusers caught within half a mile of each other in Willesden Green have been fined.

Range Rover ticketed by Brent Council civic enforcement officers. Picture: Brent CouncilRange Rover ticketed by Brent Council civic enforcement officers. Picture: Brent Council

Brent Council civil enforcement officers were out on Willesden High Road and Walm Lane yesterday morning.

All three drivers were issued with a Penalty Charge Notice and one car was impounded.

Of the 8,500 Blue Badges held in Brent, 166 were reported lost or stolen last year, according to government data for 2017/18.

Last year Abbas Al-Hayawi was taken to court by the council, fined £660 and ordered to pay costs of £572 after admitting to using a Blue Badge that wasn’t his.

Cllr Miller, lead member for community safety, said: “I hope this sends a signal to anyone who misuses a Blue Badge. We will find you out and you will be prosecuted.

“These Badges are a lifeline for those who genuinely need them to access their local community and it is wrong that fraudsters are taking advantage.”

