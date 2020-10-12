Fifth man arrested following the Windrush Road fatal shooting of Billy McCullagh

Victim Billy McCullagh. Picture: Met Police Archant

A fifth man has been arrested in connection with a man gunned down in Harlesden.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Billy McCullagh, 27, was found with a fatal gunshot wound to his chest in Windrush Road just after 3am on July 16.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on Friday (October 9) on suspicion of murder,

He remains in custody at a north London police station, Scotland Yard said.

You may also want to watch:

Four other men have been arrested as part of this murder investigation and two of those have been charged.

Officers believe Billy was in a street where a large group of people were outside commemorating the recent deaths of two other people but was not taking part in the event.

A fight broke out and shots were fired and Billy was then found with a fatal injury, Scotland Yard said.

A metallic grey Land Rover Discovery was found burnt out in the area of the St Raphael’s Estate shortly after the shooting that police believe could be connected with the incident.

Enquiries continue.