Search

Advanced search

Fifth man arrested following the Windrush Road fatal shooting of Billy McCullagh

PUBLISHED: 10:15 12 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:15 12 October 2020

Victim Billy McCullagh. Picture: Met Police

Victim Billy McCullagh. Picture: Met Police

Archant

A fifth man has been arrested in connection with a man gunned down in Harlesden.

Billy McCullagh, 27, was found with a fatal gunshot wound to his chest in Windrush Road just after 3am on July 16.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on Friday (October 9) on suspicion of murder,

He remains in custody at a north London police station, Scotland Yard said.

You may also want to watch:

Four other men have been arrested as part of this murder investigation and two of those have been charged.

Officers believe Billy was in a street where a large group of people were outside commemorating the recent deaths of two other people but was not taking part in the event.

A fight broke out and shots were fired and Billy was then found with a fatal injury, Scotland Yard said.

A metallic grey Land Rover Discovery was found burnt out in the area of the St Raphael’s Estate shortly after the shooting that police believe could be connected with the incident.

Enquiries continue.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Fifth man arrested following the Windrush Road fatal shooting of Billy McCullagh

Victim Billy McCullagh. Picture: Met Police

Wealdstone boss Brennan pleased with character shown in Dagenham defeat

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Wealdstone, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 10th October 2020

Harrow Borough nab first league point of the season

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Dagenham secure first league win of the season over new boys Wealdstone

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Wealdstone, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 10th October 2020

View from the chamber: Low traffic neighbourhoods keep Londoners stuck, not safe

Cllr Michael Maurice doesn't think low traffic neighbourhood schemes are safe.