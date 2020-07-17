Family of murdered teenager in Maida Hill ‘forgive’ his killers as police ramp up investigation

The family of a teenager stabbed to death in Maida Hill say they have forgiven the perpetrators.

Ahmed Yasin-Ali, 18, was found with fatal stab injuries in Elmfield Way at 12.30am on July 15.

Det Chf Insp Vicky Tunstall said the scene of the murder was near Harrow Road and that she was keen to hear from anyone who saw or heard a disturbance in Elmfield Way, or saw a car driving at speed in the Harrow Road around that time.

DCI Tunstall said: “I would particularly like to hear from anyone who was driving in Harrow Road between 11.45pm and 12.30am on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, if you have dashcam footage, regardless of whether you witnessed anything unusual.”

In a statement, Ahmed’s family said: “Our beloved son, brother and friend peacefully passed away on Wednesday morning. He was loved by all and will forever be missed.

“Caring, loving, and by far the most clean-hearted of us all. He wanted nothing but good for everyone and himself; striving hard in his school work and job to make it to university in order to provide our family with a better life.”

They said they want to “prevent such devastating acts from happening ever again” and that they are cooperating with the police.

“More than anything we must understand that Ahmed was sadly a victim of youth violence and the last thing we need is any retaliation or revenge,” they added.

“We as Muslims forgive those who so painfully took away our precious and beautiful son. Forever in our hearts, our neighbourhood hero.”

DCI Tunstall said it was a “tragic and wasted loss of life” and is appealing to “those in the community who may hear, or know information about this tragic death”.

“We are working very closely with the local police to ensure the safety of the community during this time, and ask that you support us in this and provide information, regardless of the relevance it may or may not have.

“I am determined to ensure those responsible for his death are brought to justice as swiftly as possible,” she said.

Anyone with information can call police via 101 quoting Cad reference 185/15Jul or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.