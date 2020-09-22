Tributes paid to ‘loving’ Anthony Higgins who was fatally stabbed in Wembley

Family and friends have paid tribute to a “decent, humble” father of two who was stabbed to death in Wembley.

Anthony Higgins' family, headed by sisters Claudette Brown and Angela Smith, next to his memorial. Picture: Nathalie Raffray Anthony Higgins' family, headed by sisters Claudette Brown and Angela Smith, next to his memorial. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Dozens of mourners gathered at Priestly House in Barnhill Road on Sunday (September 20) where a memorial has been set up for Anthony Higgins, who died aged 62.

Police were called to the residential block at 10.07am on September 12, following reports a man had been assaulted.

Mr Higgins, who is one of five siblings and father to Darren and Delroy, was found with multiple stab wounds, Scotland Yard said.

A fundraiser has been set up to try and meet funeral costs for the much-loved man, who “always had a smile on his face”.

Memorial to Anthony Higgins, stabbed to death in Wembley. Picture: Nathalie Raffray Memorial to Anthony Higgins, stabbed to death in Wembley. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Youngest sibling Claudette Brown, 54, said: “Tony was a loving guy. His family meant a lot of him, he was always helping others.

“It wasn’t his time to go.

“You expect them to go naturally but for him to go like that, it’s so sad, it has left a big hole in our life and massive hole in our hearts.”

Sister Angela, 58, said her brother, who worked as a security guard, was born in Jamaica and came to England when he was 15,

Friends and family gather to pay their respects to Anthony Higgins, stabbed to death in Wembley. Picture: Nathalie Raffray Friends and family gather to pay their respects to Anthony Higgins, stabbed to death in Wembley. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Cousin Lim-La Rihards, said: “Tony was funny, he was loving, he was kind, he was humble, he was always family first, it’s a massive loss.”

His niece Danielle Brown said he was “very funny and bubbly”, adding: “He was always making jokes and always had a smile on his face.”

Friends also spoke to the Times in tribute to Anthony.

“Tony was a good lad, he liked a drink but he had a very good heart,” said friend Winston Mattis who lives in Willesden.

Owen Gordon added: “I’ve been a close friend of Tony’s for 50 years, we grew up together. Tony was loved all over the borough. He had rough patches in his life but it was getting more stable now.”

Bus driver Michael Miller added: “I feel as though a big hole has gone and I find it difficult to work. I’m still very shook.”

His close friend on the estate Michael YP said he spoke to him the day he died and the pair were due to go shopping in Harlesden.

“He was a decent, humble man,” he said.

Victor Osei, 40, of Barnhill Road, will appear in custody at the Old Bailey for a plea and preparation trial on December 2.

Police and fire crews were called to Priestly House three hours earlier at 6.53am on Saturday to reports of a noise complaint and a smoke alarm having been activated.

A man inside the property was spoken to and officers left the address.

Due to this previous police attendance, the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed.

To donate visit: www.gofundme.com/f/in-loving-memory-of-mr-anthony-h-aka-tony-higgins